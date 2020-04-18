It was a quote from Pat Bosley that got my attention. Back in mid-March — a month ago — he was interviewed by Keith Lawrence as restaurants across Kentucky were ordered to close.
“If there was ever a time to shop local, it’s now,” he said. “If you want these businesses to be here when this is over, you need to spend money now.”
You would think a business with the legacy and reputation of Moonlite Bar-B-Que Inn wouldn’t be worried. But as I look around, it’s obvious that this was a legitimate warning.
As much as I took those words to heart, though, I have ordered and picked up only a couple of meals since this thing began. For the most part, I’ve been eating my own cooking in my own kitchen in my own home.
“Takeout” just means sitting on my patio with a peanut butter sandwich, a bag of chips, a bottle of raspberry tea and a dog ready to pounce at anything dropped.
It wasn’t that long ago that I had joked to a friend of mine about the absolute privilege of driving over to Rolling Pin to buy a chocolate long john on the occasional weekend morning.
“I’ve got a truck and a dollar and I can do whatever I want,” I said.
O Rolling Pin, where art thou? Please be there when this is over.
I am more thankful than ever for home delivery of the Messenger-Inquirer — a reliable source of information that is not available anywhere else, certainly not on social media. I cringe to think that some people really get their “news” from Facebook — and that they don’t even understand the difference. No wonder everyone is mad at everyone else, even in the best of times.
Ever cautious, however, I pick up my newspaper with the very tip end of my thumb and forefinger and carry it into my kitchen, where I take it apart and spritz the pages with sanitizer spray, then let it dry while I walk my dog or fix my breakfast.
I worry about the small businesses that were barely breaking even before the coronavirus hit. I worry about people who have been laid off, let go … fired. I worry about people who were already sick — cancer, heart disease, diabetes, loneliness — before this thing ever happened.
I worry about shortages of supplies. I had figured I was well-stocked on what turned out to be one of the most precious commodities of all — toilet paper — but realized to my dismay that my estimate of a roll lasting me for about a month was based on me being at work five days a week. It goes a lot faster when you are home all day, every day.
Of course, they’ll make more, I assure myself, and they will … but how can I buy more when I promise Andy every afternoon that I will do my best to stay #HealthyAtHome?
I guess there is the “order and pick up” option, a service I had always considered either a luxury for people who have better things to do with their time, or a necessity for those who are physically unable to shop. I had never pictured myself in either category, but now … I’m thinking about it. I’m thinking about it.
So when this is all over and we go back to what we used to call “normal” — will I wear a plastic glove to pump gas, even as I remember these days when gas was cheap but there was nowhere to go?
Will I recoil as I weave my way through the crowd at Friday After 5, bumping sweaty shoulders with strangers?
Will the gals at Subway who know what I like and start fixing my sandwich as soon as I walk through the door still be there?
Will I marvel at the variety of fresh vegetables on the best salad bar in town as I make my way down the line at the Briarpatch?
Will I remember the words shared by someone who is strong and smart and brave, but who spoke with tears in her eyes and a quiver in her voice as I left my office for the last time, laptop under my arm as I waved goodbye to my colleagues?
I hope, and I pray, that I will not be reminded of what she said on that last day:
“Not everyone is coming back when we come back.”
