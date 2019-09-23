Steele named ODT executive director

Mary Anne Steele has been named the new executive director of Owensboro Dance Theatre following the retirement of Linda Taylor.
Taylor was named by the position by the ODT Board of Directors in 2015. She was the first executive director for the dance company. As executive director, she worked with the board of directors and Managing Artistic Director Joy Johnson with fundraising efforts, marketing and general promotion of the company, which are efforts that Steele will continue.
Steele, an Owensboro native, is a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School. After high school, she attended Centre College before moving to the Caribbean where she opened a sailing and snorkeling business. After 12 years in the Caribbean, she lost everything in Hurricane Irma in 2017 and moved back in Owensboro.
Her move home was unplanned, and Steele said she has felt like she's been floundering and trying to find a reason to be in Owensboro.
"This job has given me that finally," she said.
Steele can remember the beginnings of ODT, as she was attending classes at Johnson's Dance Studio as young as 3 years old. She then continued to show an interest in dancing and eventually became an ODT company member when she was in high school. In fact, her senior year of high school was the first year that ODT presented its now annual classic "The Nutcracker."
"This has been a part of my life almost since the beginning, so it kind of feels like coming home," she said.
In particular, Steele said she is proud of the outreach programs ODT does for the community each year, including Rising Stars dance therapy for individuals with special needs, the Parkinson's Dance Program and all of the programming offered for area school students.
"When performance time rolls around we offer school performances, including tickets and bussing free of charge to share the experience with the underserved community member, that include adults, persons with special needs, economically disadvantaged and senior citizens," she said.
Joy Johnson, ODT managing artistic director, said she and others at the dance company are excited to welcome Steele aboard.
"Mary Anne has such great passion for our organization and clearly stood out as someone who has the experience to become such a transformational leader and raise the bar so to speak," Johnson said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
