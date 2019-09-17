The Stepping Up 4 Your Child fatherhood initiative is looking for some Daviess County dads.
The program wants noncustodial fathers who want to increase their involvement in their children's lives.
"... The 4 Your Child project will go beyond traditional fatherhood initiatives by integrating the provision of responsible parenting, economic stability and relationship services to fathers at risk for paternal disengagement," according to the project's website.
As a bonus, men who complete the free program — 28 hours of parent education and up to three months of case management — receive a 10% discount on back child support they owe to the state of Kentucky.
The fatherhood initiative is funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. University of Louisville Kent School of Social Work oversees the grant.
The program operates in seven counties statewide, said Michelle Drake, one of the program's parent resource coordinators.
"They've identified Daviess County as one of the counties they'd like to reach out to," Drake said of 4 Your Child officials.
The initiative started locally three years ago. Since then, it has helped about 125 men.
Drake is recruiting noncustodial dads for the next set of classes, which begin with orientation at 11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Owensboro Regional Recovery, 4301 Veach Road. Pre-registration for orientation is not required. Walk-ins are welcome.
However, orientation is required to attend upcoming classes.
Four-hour sessions take place on seven consecutive Saturday mornings. Topics include interacting with the child's mother, relating to children, discipline, child support and visitation.
"Research on these programs has concluded that factors such as fathers' parenting skills, co-parenting relationship quality and socioeconomic status, all impact fathers' ability to contribute to their children's growth and development," the 4 Your Child website said.
For more information or to register for classes, contact Drake at 270-231-5225.
"We hope that once a person goes through these classes, it will improve the quality of time they spend with their children," she said.
Drake has reconnected with fathers who have completed the program.
"Dads are so appreciative because they now have a better way to handle things they encounter with their children," she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
