Still no leads in identity of body pulled from river in 2016

The Daviess County Sheriff's Department has had no luck in determining the identity of a man who was found floating in the Ohio River three years ago.
But the sheriff's department is still hopeful DNA evidence will determine the man's identify.
The badly decomposed body was found floating on the Daviess County side of the river near Evansville Marine on May 11, 2016. A second body, of a woman later identified at Sarah Lindsey Ipock, 30, of the Louisville area, was found the same day on the Perry County side of the river.
Both died of foul play, with the man having ligature marks on his neck and a gunshot wound to the back of the heard.
Major Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the sheriff's department, said officials have had no luck identifying the man thus far. A computer recreation of the man's face was done by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) last year, but the composite has not generated a lead in the case.
DNA has been sent to the University of North Texas, which has worked with the sheriff's department in the past.
"We are waiting on information to come back from Texas on the DNA analysis," Thompson said. "We'll follow leads developed on that, and it will stay open in the case file."
The sheriff's department's file contains 100 names of missing person cases that the department has checked, with no success. Thompson said the man had distinctive features, including nine surgical screws in his face near the eye socket, and two metal staples in his chin.
The Indiana State Police, who are handling Ipock's death, looked at her acquaintances without making a connection to the man, Thompson said.
"They interviewed several people associated with her," Thompson said. Detectives determined Ipock was last seen at a restaurant in Louisville, he said.
Thompson said investigators can't automatically assume Ipock and the man knew each other.
"I think we have to be careful in assuming these two are related," Thompson said. "... We are keeping an open mind that that may not be."
The man's DNA is being compared to other DNA profiles in databases. DNA has been used to determine identities in other sheriff's department cases. The University of North Texas used DNA to identify James Sandy Woodard, Brian Raley and Bill Virgil Gross, who were found in a van submerged in a pond on Kentucky 1207 near Utica.
In that case, " we felt we knew who they were. I collected DNA from their family members and submitted it to North Texas ... that's why it was fairly quick to get the information back.
"On this one ... they have to run it through every DNA database," Thompson said. "Here's the hope: A lot of people are voluntarily submitting DNA for genealogy, and that is stored in the national DNA database."
