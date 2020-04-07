Shopping is a little different during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many stores are closed.
And the ones that are open have done such things as making aisles one-way to keep people apart, placing markers on the floor to show the six-foot distance and even banning children.
Just about anything that doesn't move is being sanitized.
And, of course, gloves and masks are the uniform of the day.
Here's a roundup of what some of the chains are doing:
Walmart
"We have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people," Dacona Smith, Walmart's executive vice president and chief operating officer, wrote in a blog. "We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop."
The chain says that no more than five people per 1,000 square feet are allowed in the stores at the same time.
Once a store reaches that capacity, a customer can't enter until another exits.
Walmart is also using floor markers, asking people to move in one direction in each aisle and avoid close contact with others.
Customers use a different door to exit than the one they entered.
Meijer
The chain is asking customers to limit the number of shoppers per trip, limiting the number of people in each store to ensure that they can remain at least six feet apart, conducting daily health screenings and temperature checks of employees when they arrive to work and installing Plexiglass shields at all check lanes and pharmacies.
It has temporarily removed "Sandy the Pony," a children's ride; placed decals on the floor six feet apart and suggested that customers use the length of their shopping carts to gauge the appropriate distance from others where there aren’t decals on the floor.
Kroger
The supermarket chain says it is limiting the number of people inside its stores to half of "the international building code’s calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in every store."
That equals one person for every 120 square meet.
"Kroger’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products," Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations, says on the company's website.
The chain has added Plexiglass partitions and educational floor decals and uses in-store radio to encourage customers to practice good hygiene and spatial awareness, it says.
Home Depot
The chain says it is also limiting the number of people inside its stores.
It says, "We’re eliminating major spring promotions to avoid driving high levels of traffic to stores. In addition to training our associates on social distancing, we've placed distancing markers at counters, posted signage throughout the stores and are making overhead announcements on our store PA systems asking customers to maintain safe distances."
Home Depot is also distributing thermometers to employees and asking them to perform health checks before reporting to work.
Lowe's
The company says, "We are making masks and gloves available to all associates in the workplace who want them."
Lowe's says, "We enhanced our social distancing protocols by adding dedicated social distancing ambassadors who will be responsible for monitoring customer flow in our garden centers and front-end areas and enforce customer limits to allow proper social distancing."
The company added, "We made substantial updates to our store floor layouts. We opened up aisles and removed displays to further support the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing. We also were one of the first retailers to install customized Plexiglass shields at all points of sale to protect our cashiers and associates working at the return desk."
Menards
In addition to the steps others are taking, Menards isn't allowing anyone under 16 in its stores during the pandemic.
Pets aren't allowed either.
But service animals are still allowed in.
Target
The retailer is providing non-surgical face masks and gloves for employees to wear on the job and monitoring the number of people inside stores.
It says if too many people arrive at the store, "a team member will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers, while others will guide guests inside the store and keep things moving quickly and conveniently."
Academy Sports+Outdoors
The chain says an employee will watch the front door, letting one person enter after one leaves during peak times.
It is posting distance markers on the sidewalk so people waiting to get in can stay six feet apart.
And the chain says it is providing hand sanitizer for customers and employees.
Aldi
The chain says it is posting social distance signage and floor decals in all stores to keep people six feet apart.
Protective barriers are being added to checkout counters, Aldi says, and shopping carts are being cleaned more frequently.
Houchens IGA
The regional supermarket chain says it's limiting purchases of some cleaning, paper and health care items so it will have enough for all customers.
It ways, "We are taking steps to clean and sanitize commonly used guest touchpoints more frequently including door handles, credit card readers, shopping carts/baskets and restrooms. Additionally, we will provide extra hand sanitation stations throughout each store as they are available.
Kohl's
The retailer says it has closed its stores except for curbside pickup.
