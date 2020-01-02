Kids who love Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Chase from Paw Patrol, puppets and princesses won't want to miss the eighth annual Storybook Breakfast.
Imagination Library of Daviess County will host the event from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church's fellowship hall, 201 E. Fourth St. The event was created for children ages 10 and younger.
Families can eat a pancake breakfast, receive a free book for every child and enjoy more than two hours of entertainment for $7 per person. Children 2 and younger attend free. No family -- regardless of the number of children -- pays more than a total of $28.
Tickets are available at Independence Bank locations and at the door.
"It's a lot of fun," said Diane Bowers, chairwoman. "It's not a big fundraiser for us. It's just a way for us to get the word out about Imagination Library. It's such a great program."
Imagination Library is a book-gifting program that mails free books to children from birth until age 5. The books are free to kids, regardless of their families' incomes. Daviess County's Imagination Library mails out nearly 3,000 books a month.
For the Storybook Breakfast, guests may dress as their favorite characters from a book. Bowers said at least 75% of children attend in costume.
She expects several local authors at the event. They will read their work to children.
Hancock County author Eddie Price will return this year -- along with his puppet Little Miss Grubby Toes. She is the subject of eight children's books Price has written.
Little Miss Grubby Toes tries to stay out of trouble, but she seems to attract trouble. For example, in his books, she steps on a bee, falls into a pool and plays with fire.
When Price's children were small, he came up with stories as a way to pass along practical lessons in a fun way. Now, he uses Little Miss Grubby Toes to teach children safety tips.
"We talk about listening to parents," Price said.
His shows start with a sleeping puppet. Children must sing to wake her.
"It's very interactive," Bowers said of Price's show. "It has a very good lesson for kids."
During Storybook Breakfast, children will enjoy lots of other entertainment, such as Owensboro Balloon Twisters and face painting. Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be joined by the Glass Slipper Princess, Ice Queen, Arabian Princess, Warrior Princess and Wayfinder Princess.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.