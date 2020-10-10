I am really happy that high schools have returned to teaching some of the things we used to call “shop” — woodworking and welding and basic construction.
Doctors and lawyers are fine but those are professions that I keep in business only about once a year or less, whereas I need someone to do the “real” stuff practically all the time.
I was fortunate to find a kid in my neighborhood who was willing to mow my lawn every three or four weeks or so, or whenever I noticed that the grass in the backyard was starting to get kind of tall even though the grass in the front yard barely grows at all. I don’t know why.
But now that school and sports have resumed, at least somewhat, he is busy with those things, and I understand. So now it was time to find someone else to mow for me.
I contacted two local landscape/lawn care outfits with good reputations — sent texts and emails and left voicemails. One texted me back but never followed up. I never heard from another at all. I’m sure they deserve their reputations for good work, but here’s a hint, guys: If your schedule is full and you are no longer accepting new clients, especially a small-scale customer like me, I promise I will understand, but please have the courtesy to say so.
As it turned out, I saw a pickup truck with a lawn care decal on the tailgate while I was out walking my dog one evening. The driver was standing in the middle of a lawn talking with the homeowner. I hated to interrupt, but desperate times call for desperate measures, so Rufus and I strolled right over.
I pointed out my house and asked if he was taking on new customers in my neighborhood. He was, and said he would stop by the next afternoon to give me an estimate. And sure enough, right on time, there he was.
I emphasized that all I want is a basic mow: No edging, trimming, mulching or anything fancy. Just cut my grass, that’s all I want. We came to an agreement on how often and how much, bumped elbows and hopefully, we both went away happy.
I’m not his biggest customer, but if he continues to do what he says he’ll do, he will soon discover I will be one of his most faithful customers.
Someone in this town could make a fortune by catering to people with small jobs. Like many people, I am more than willing to pay for services, and believe Luke 10:7 with all my heart: The laborer is truly worthy of his hire. Or hers, as the case may be.
But fair is only fair when it’s fair to everyone.
I recently had another small job that needed doing: The battery in my smoke detector was dying, and emitted an annoying “beep!” every few minutes to tell me so. The problem is, this device is way up by the ceiling, a good 10 feet high.
There was a time when I would have stacked boxes and books on top of a chair and climbed up there to do this myself, but that day has long since passed. Unfortunately, nobody in my family is especially handy, which means nobody has a ladder.
While pondering this dilemma, I came across a guy whose company apparently does this kind of small job, so I reached out to him and explained what I needed. I was thinking maybe $30; $20 for the job and $10 for a tip.
He said he would be happy to help.
For $175.
I paused. “I don’t think you understand,” I said. “This is literally a five-minute job. Bring in a ladder, change the battery, and you’re outta here. And I am providing the battery.”
“Well, that’s the weekend rate,” he said. “I can do it one day next week for $95.”
I was polite, I really was, but “no thank you” still means NO THANKS.
As much as I hated to do it, I called my neighbor, who is friendly and helpful, and asked if he would mind …? He did not mind (or at least was nice enough to say that) and brought his ladder and changed the battery and did not charge me anything — but to be honest, we both do neighborly things for one another all the time, so it all works out.
So there we are, and I’m sure I’m not the only one in this boat who has a list of little jobs that need doing but nobody to do them.
So if anyone wants to stay busy and get rich — one reasonable fee at a time — let me know when you start up a business doing all the little odd jobs that always need doing around a house and in the yard.
You can start at mine.
