In 2007, Harry Waldrop drove his 1924 Ames Sport Roadster -- one of only 21 known to have survived the passage of time -- from his home in Christian County to the first Street Legends car show at Diamond Lake Resort near West Louisville.
Brian Smith, who owns the resort with his wife, Janice, isn't expecting anything that unique for the 13th annual car show on Friday and Saturday.
But he said, "I think we had a Model A Ford from the late '20s here last year."
Smith is expecting between 300 and 400 vehicles from several states to show up next weekend.
"They'll be coming from pretty much every state that touches Kentucky," he said. "We're sold out on campers and we expect a bunch of people will come just to see the old cars."
The first year saw 228 vehicles.
In 2012, more than 600 classic cars and trucks came.
And the following year, the Southeast Tourism Society named Street Legends one of its Top 20 events for August and September.
"Typically, about 80% are from the early '70s and older," Smith said. "The other 20% are newer cars like the Dodge Hellcat."
The Hellcat is a modern muscle car that costs in the neighborhood of $70,000 and is said to have a top speed of about 200 mph.
"We welcome all cars," Smith said. "We don't judge the cars. We have hourly cash drawings. We do that to level the playing field. A lot of people don't have the money to bring their cars up to the level that wins shows, but we want them to come."
Money raised by the car show will go to St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children in Owensboro, he said.
"The sentiment of the committee is to keep the money local so we can see the good it does," Smith said.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Diamond Lake Resort is at 7301 Hobbs Road just outside West Louisville.
