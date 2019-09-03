The street rods are coming to the Sunset Cruisers' Downtown Cruise-in from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
And the weather forecast is for a high of 83 degrees with plenty of sunshine.
That's good news for the Cruisers because two of their monthly downtown cruise-ins have been plagued by rain this summer.
"This is one of my favorite months," Steve McNatton, spokesman for the club, said Tuesday. "I'm an old drag-racer at heart. And we have some very nice street rods in this area."
Usually the street rod events attract 50 to 60 of those automobiles, he said.
McNatton said he just bought a street rod -- a 1939 Plymouth -- but it needs work before he brings it downtown.
All vehicles are welcome at the cruise-ins, he said.
But each month, the club honors a different type of vehicle.
McNatton said this summer has seen two of the cruise-ins best months with more than 400 vehicles each downtown.
And it's also seen the two rain-outs.
"Last week, Central City had more than 200 cars at an event there," McNatton said. "That's good. The street scene is good these days."
He said the Cruisers are seeing good crowds downtown coming to view the cars each month.
"Around 6 to 7 (p.m.), we're seeing a lot of people strolling up and down the street and stopping to look at the cars," McNatton said.
He said most months he sees people from Nashville and Louisville downtown.
"They always say, 'These people are so friendly'," McNatton said. "We're blessed. That's all I can say."
In 2013, the car club moved its monthly cruise-ins from Towne Square Mall to downtown in an effort to help bring more people downtown at a time when Smothers Park was still under construction and the convention center hadn't opened.
The cruise-ins -- on Second Street from Daviess to Frederica streets and on side streets in that area -- have continued to grow since then, except when the weather interferes.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
