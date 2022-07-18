After serving in the U.S. Army and working with college athletes, Dominique Adams began working with youth in Hardin County to help prepare them for the next level in athletics and whatever they do in life.
Originally from Indianapolis, Adams, 35, came to Hardin County in 2006 when he was stationed at Fort Knox. He was there until 2008. He served eight years in the Army.
After that he went to college at Western Kentucky University and, as he was getting his master’s degree, Adams became a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach for WKU Athletics. After graduation, was hired as assistant strength and conditioning coach.
He later did other ventures in his field but then came back to Hardin County. After talking to some friends involved in youth sports that knew his background, he became involved with the North Hardin High School football team. He currently coaches running backs for the Trojans.
Some of the students he worked with on the team knew his background at the college level and started asking him about what he saw and experienced, because they wanted to prepare to play at the next level.
“That transitioned into a cycle and some of the kids that gravitated to me were some of the leaders on the team,” he said.
The players started training with him doing activities he had the college-level athletes do, such as getting up early to train and changing their diet.
Octavious Oxendine, a former North Hardin player who now plays at the University of Kentucky, approached Adams in 2018 and encouraged him to make that kind of mentoring and training a business, Adams said.
Adams started BBA Athletics to do that. It’s designed to help get students ready for the next level of competition. That can be moving from middle school to high school sports or a high school athlete wanting to move on to the college level. He currently does this training at Onyx Fitness Academy where he is a strength and conditioning coach.
“It’s putting you through various areas of mental and physical training so when you get to the next level you have a smoother transition,” he said of the training. “As each level goes up so does the level of competition”
Adams said there’s a lot of talent in Hardin County but not everyone has the resources to prepare them to get to the next level. He wanted to bring those resources to local youth.
“I fell in love with the process of getting to know all the kids,” he said.
Adams didn’t know if any of them would move up into any level of sports.
“I had a group of kids who believed in me and wanted to get up at 5 a.m. on a school day just to get better, and I took pride in that,” he said.
Adams said he works with students in all sports and a variety of levels. Some aren’t even involved in organized sports and just want to be active. There are even programs for adults to increase strength and remain active.
He credits the Army for helping him get where he is today.
“It really helped me in the things I do now with structure, discipline, the love for something and putting my all into it,” he said, adding it’s a very physical job.
Adams played football and rugby growing up in school.
“Rugby is more physical and football has to use the physical in a more technical way,” he said. “Rugby is a rough sport, you’ve either got it or you don’t.”
All of these aspects of his life have helped prepare him for what he does now.
Adams also started a nonprofit called BBA Legacy Foundation to help youth who can’t afford the training. It’s sponsored by residents and businesses in the area. It helps with training, gear and equipment to level the playing field for anyone interested in the training.
Working with students in the area has become a passion for Adams.
“Sometimes I get more joy out of this than I did at the college level, because I feel like I’m able to make a bigger impact,” he said.
Even if the student doesn’t go on to play sports at the next level, they get up early and learn how to be a part of something. Helps them learn skills they can use in whatever they do in life.
The nonprofit also does activities such as helping young men learn how to tie a tie or teach interview skills for when they are interviewed after a sporting event. He also wants to get women involved with the program to do one-on-one mentoring with female students.
“It’s bigger than strength and conditioning,” he said.
Jose Rivera, a North Hardin football coach, called Adams a “great man, father and friend.”
“He is a true blessing to the young adults that he works with. and his mentorship and support helps guide young people to be the best version of themselves they can be,” he said. “Dominique’s strongest attribute is his ability to empower others to become leaders.”
Rivera said Adams will have a positive and lasting effect on the community.
“Hardin County is fortunate to have someone the caliber of Dominique Adams,” Rivera said.
Becca Owsley can be reached at 270-505-1416 bowsley@thenewsenterprise.com.
