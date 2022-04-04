From a car deadlift to a yoke and sandbag medley, strength was tested Saturday at the Hardin County Fairgrounds.
The Reaping II, a local strongmen competition organized by Kayla Dailey, owner of Kentucky Strength Farm gym in Elizabethtown, had around 48 competitors, ranging from young to old.
Among those competing was Regina Lewis. She attended John Hardin High School and currently lives in Lexington.
Lewis became involved with strongmen competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic through a friend who introduced her to the sport. She said lifting weights had helped him mentally and he thought she would be good at it. She agreed and began her strongmen journey. Her first competition was in August. She said her favorite thing she’s done so far is pull a semi truck.
“It’s a mental boost to see what your body can do,” she said.
This was the third competition for Maria Steakley who took a break for about year after having a baby. She said the gym she goes to has strongmen. After watching them do it, she decided to try it for herself.
“I liked it,” she said.
Competitor David Olsen was introduced to the sport through his wife’s coworker. Saturday’s event was his sixth or seventh competition.
Olsen said his favorite part of strongmen is the personal progress, “growing and being better than you were yesterday.”
Along with car deadlift and yoke and sandbag medley, other competition events included an axle wagon wheel clean and press, wooden frame carry, and a keg over bar event.
Saturday’s event was sanctioned by the Strongman Corporation, which means those who placed can possibly qualify for national and regional competitions in the organization.
Mary Alford can be reached at 270-505-1417 or malford@thenewsenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.