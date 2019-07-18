Strum Pattern: Campbell following grandfather's musical legacy

The late Bill Campbell was one of the best guitar players Owensboro had ever seen.
Campbell's guitar was silenced on Jan. 30, 2018, when he died at age 86.
But his grandson, Clint Campbell, 28, is carrying on his grandfather's legacy, performing full-time and teaching guitar lessons on the side.
A self-taught picker, Bill Campbell moved from Island to Owensboro in 1947 at age 16 to play on radio station WOMI with Lucky Tornado & His Oklahoma Midnight Ramblers.
He was also playing at the Ozark Club in Calumet City, Illinois, that year.
By 1950, Campbell was back in Owensboro with a band that opened for acts like Hank Williams, Carl Smith, Little Jimmy Dickens and other country music stars of the era.
Then, he became a full-time crane operator, playing music on the side.
For the past five years, his grandson has been following Campbell's musical journey.
"I started playing guitar when I was 13," Clint Campbell said recently. "I started playing professionally in 2014 at the Lure."
He'll be playing at the Allen Street Gazebo in Smothers Park during Live on the Banks at 7 p.m. on July 27.
"I played there last year," Campbell said. "Live on the Banks is a great place where people can get out on a
see campbell/page g5
Saturday night, listen to live music and enjoy the riverfront."
It's also free.
"I play everything from the '60s and '70s to the '90s to current music," Campbell said. "From CCR to Matchbox 20 and from AC/DC to Maroon 5 all with a splash of originality. I play across the board because I want to entertain everybody. Young people dance along to the music."
At some venues, it's just him and his guitar.
Sometimes he uses a drum pad and sound looping to give a full band effect.
"I play restaurants and bars all over the tri-state," Campbell said. "I play lots of private parties. The music scene here has really changed in the past few years. People are more willing to pay for music now. I used to have to go to Evansville to get jobs. But now, there are a lot here. I do what I call atmospheric music -- soft music for people to talk over -- and entertainment."
And, in memory of his grandfather, he also does a few country songs.
Campbell said, "I also teach guitar during the week. I'd like to get more students. Lessons have changed the game for me. That's my full-time job now."
In the past, he mostly performed on weekends.
"Weekends are busy," Campbell said. "But it's spreading out into the week this year. I've been at Bar Louie in Evansville on Wednesday nights and Legends here on Thursday nights. It's not just weekends anymore."
He said, "My wife and two daughters are my whole world."
Campbell laughs, "We might start a family band down the road."
People can contact him through his Facebook page or his website -- ClintCampbell.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.