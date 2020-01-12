Stuart returning on March 6

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives will return to Woodward Theatre in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on March 6.
The band performed there on Nov. 30, 2018, a month after the Hall of Fame opened.
Stuart, a country rocker with deep bluegrass roots, has performed in Owensboro several times through the years.
He was at the Executive Inn Rivermont several times, including 1991 and 1995; at the old International Bluegrass Music Association Fan Fest at English Park in 1991 and 1994; and at ROMP in 2007, 2009 and 2016.
As a 12-year-old, Stuart traveled the bluegrass gospel circuit with The Sullivans.
A year later, Lester Flatt, the bluegrass legend, hired Stuart to play mandolin in his Nashville Grass.
When Flatt died in 1979, Stuart joined Johnny Cash's band, where he worked as a multiinstrumentalist until 1986.
His solo career finally took off in the early 1990s with ''Hillbilly Rock,'' ''Western Girls," ''Little Things,'' ''Till I Found You,'' ''Tempted'' and "The Whiskey Ain't Workin' No More.''
And through the years, he's picked up five Grammy Awards.
The March performance celebrates the 20th anniversary of his album, "The Pilgrim."
Tickets are $45 and $55.
They are available at bluegrasshall.org.
There's also a separate Big Chief Ticket for $99.
It includes a meet-and-greet with Stuart and the band, a private preshow event with a two-song performance, a question-and-answer session and a storytelling session.
Also included is a commemorative limited-edition show poster and a VIP laminate and lanyard, a photo taken on stage with the performers, an autograph session and "crowd-free merchandise shopping."
The preshow is from 5:15 to 6 p.m.
The show is at 7 p.m.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
