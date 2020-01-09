Nick Blake has never had the experience of seeing a gym full of students raise their hands when he asks which of them know the song "Blue Moon of Kentucky" until he came to perform this week with Randy Lanham at schools across Daviess County.
Blake, along with the members of his band, are enrolled in the bluegrass degree program at Glenville State College in West Virginia. They joined Lanham this week as they performed music for students in Owensboro and Daviess County public schools, as well as Catholic schools. On Wednesday, they visited Whitesville Elementary School to present the program.
"It's great to see," Blake said about the knowledge of bluegrass music area students already have instilled in them. "It's important to educate students on bluegrass music. That's the way that it's going to be passed down, is if we put a seed in their ear now."
Lanham, the education director at the Bluegrass Music Museum and Hall of Fame, has been leading bluegrass assemblies at area schools for 16 years. They are not only educational, they are entertaining he said, because it's important to keep kids engaged.
Lanham, and others at the Bluegrass Museum, think it's important for students in this area especially to know about Bill Monroe, who is known as the father or bluegrass music, and how the music began and transformed through the years. This is the first year he teamed up with college students currently enrolled in bluegrass and old-time music programming, something he said is beneficial for everyone involved.
"It's been a great experience for them learning how these school programs work," Lanham said. "So I think they are getting education, as well as helping to educate the kids."
Jeremy Stone, WES music teacher, said that because bluegrass music is a distinct part of Kentucky's heritage, it's important for students to learn the instruments and the sounds, and the notable figures associated with them.
"I think the skills they learn with bluegrass can help them be performers in all areas," Stone said.
Blake said there about 12 collegiate programs like the one at Glenville State College that focus on bluegrass music. Theirs is unique, however, in that they stick to the traditional sounds between 1945 to 1965, and other old-time mountain music.
"Everything we try to play and learn is traditional," he said. "We really take pride in that, and try to keep that traditional sound alive because if we don't, it gets lost."
Lanham and the Glenville State College Bluegrass Band will visit Deer Park Elementary School on Thursday. The assemblies will also continue next week, only then, Lanham will be accompanied by students enrolled in the bluegrass music programs at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
Next week's schedule of bluegrass assemblies will be:
Monday, 8 a.m. Southern Oaks Elementary School and 1 p.m. Sorgho Elementary School;
Tuesday, 1 p.m. Audubon Elementary School;
Wednesday, 8 a.m. Tamarack Elementary School and 1 p.m. Meadow Lands Elementary School;
Thursday, Jan. 16, 1 p.m. Burns Elementary School;
Friday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. Valley School and 1 p.m. - Highland Elementary School.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
