Students meal-prepping for early man

A food truck sat in front of the Owensboro Innovation Middle School on Tuesday morning grilling bison for a meal designed by sixth-grade students in Kendel Hayden's social studies class.
Hayden's class recently had a lesson on early mankind, during which time students created Neolithic menus much like early people, or "cavemen," would eat. Seventh-graders then viewed all the students' menus and decided the winning meals, which were the ones being cooked by the Tri-R-Tips BBQ food truck.
Naiyeli Norris, 11, was part of a group that had a winning menu. She and her group members developed a meal of chickpea salad, salmon and quinoa rice. Because Neolithic means new rock and Paleolithic means old rock, she said, their group's imagined restaurant was called the Neolithic Cafe, "kind of like the Hard Rock Cafe, but old rock instead."
"I liked the project, but it was kind of hard to think of what they would have actually eaten," she said.
She also learned a lot throughout the project.
"In the different time periods a lot of times people actually walked different because of what they ate," she said.
Xavier Coombs, 12, was also part of a group that had a winning menu. His group's meal consisted of smoked salmon chips, buffalo bites, vegetable soup and salad.
He said he enjoyed the project, especially working with his classmates in a group setting, but they also struggled.
"We had to work through it and make sure the foods were realistic," he said. "Doing the research was also fun."
Students also learned about early farming and how menus have changed throughout millennia. Hayden said if someone were to ask her students how farming began, they would say it all started with trash.
"Early people started noticing that their discarded, unused products began to sprout," she said.
She said a lot of people think the discovery and creation of agriculture improved living, but actually, farmers led harder lives.
"Farmers lived five years less than nomads," she said. "And farming started wars as people were battling over land."
Nicholas Rose, who runs the Tri-R-Tips BBQ food truck, said when the iMiddle Principal Mark Moore asked if he could come out and help students bring their Neolithic meal plans to life, he was happy to do so.
He said the setup of iMiddle is great because it teaches students with real-life, hands-on examples.
"Like being here in the food truck, they get to kind of learn what it could be like being an entrepreneur and developing and cooking meals."
