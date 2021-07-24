Stuff The Bus, a school supply collection event, is planned for Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools, and Hancock County Schools.
Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools are collaborating for this year’s event.
This will be the fifth annual Stuff The Bus in Daviess County. The public is invited to donate school supplies to be used by students for the upcoming school year.
Family Resource and Youth Service Center representatives from both districts will be present to collect donations and load the buses.
The needed supplies include paper (loose-leaf and notebooks), scissors, pencils, pens, highlighters, crayons, backpacks, glue, rulers, folders, binders and calculators.
These are the recommended items, but donations of any kind will be accepted.
Last year, Stuff The Bus received school supplies valued at more than $8,000 and cash donations of more than $1,370.
Stuff The Bus for Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at both Owensboro Walmart locations — 5031 Frederica St. and 3151 Kentucky 54. School buses from both districts will be parked at the two Walmart locations to collect the donations.
The items can be purchased from any store, but should be dropped off at one of the two Walmart locations.
Hancock County will also be holding a Stuff The Bus event.
The supplies will go directly to Hancock Public Schools. They will not be given out until school is in session.
Hancock County’s Stuff The Bus will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 31 at two Dollar General locations — 8175 U.S. 60 W in Lewisport, and 9480 Kentucky 69 in Hawesville.
Jay’s Good Grub food truck will be present at the Lewisport location, and Kona Ice will be at the Hawesville location.
