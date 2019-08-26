Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10 through 34 and the fourth leading cause of death among ages 35 through 54, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Meaning, suicide is nestled in with the likes of cancer, heart disease, diabetes and stroke to name a few. However, while each category has a certain set of preventative measures, few require the immediacy of hands-on mental health counseling that suicide prevention does.
The irony of suicide listed among the top 12 causes of death in the U.S. is that suicide prevention, like any dire medical condition, requires attainable and immediate action, said Mike Flaherty, president of the Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition.
To expedite the process for those contemplating suicide and seeking help, the Federal Communications Commission is moving forward with establishing a three-digit phone number to reach the network of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline as opposed to the current 10 digit, 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). The new number, 988, will be similar to other engrained emergency contact numbers such as 911.
"I think any way to speed up access is important," he said. "Anything that will bring awareness to suicide and streamline access to intervention is very important. Most suicides are complicated behaviors, but the final act is generally an impulsive one. Those that have survived regret it and if there was intervention in the crisis, most of the time they would not go back to attempt it. Any mechanism that will help intervene during that crisis in my estimation is a good idea."
The announcement about the transition to the 988 number by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on Aug. 15 came after a law was passed in August 2018 requiring that the FCC study assigning a three-digit number for suicide prevention. The FCC's report found that there is "overwhelming support" for a three-digit number.
"There is a suicide epidemic in this country, and it is disproportionately affecting at-risk populations, including our veterans and LGBTQ youth,” Pai said in a statement. “Crisis call centers have been shown to save lives. This report recommends using a three-digit number to make it easier to access the critical suicide prevention and mental health services these call centers provide.”
Through the process of compiling the report, the FCC considered various options, like repurposing existing numbers ending in 911, for the new number before landing on 988. The report also highlighted why combining the suicide hotline with the 911 service could be disastrous.
“For example, calls to 911 average 2 minutes or less, and 911 call-takers focus on identifying the nature of the emergency and the caller’s location to enable prompt dispatch of appropriate emergency response. Thus, the 911 system is not well-suited to provide suicide prevention counseling or to respond to calls that can be handled through conversation with a trained mental health professional rather than dispatching first responders,” the report said.
Developing the new infrastructure associated with the 988 number will take some time, especially given the additional $50 million a year projected by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which is the hotline's funding organization, needed to field the increase of calls due to the shorter number.
Regardless of price or any number of bureaucratic obstacles that may arise, those in support of the change are adamant that 988 may very well be the first crucial step to stem the startling rise of a medical issue that claims more than 129 people nationwide every day.
