Thousands of people flooded Panther Creek Park on Saturday night for the annual Independence Bank Family Freedom Fireworks Festival.
The family-centric festival, organized by the Daviess County Parks and Recreation Department along with Daviess Fiscal Court, Independence Bank and other community sponsors, boasted the traditional promises of inflatable bounce houses, pony rides, food trucks, fishing, live music (The Gary Vincent Trio) and of course, the main event, a grand fireworks show orchestrated by firefighter and pyrotechnician Stuart Snow.
This festival is different than many events in that it presents a mellow opportunity for the community to come out as a whole and enjoy a relaxing tribute to the county's unofficial end of summer, said Daviess County Parks and Recreation Director Ross Leigh.
"The first question I asked myself is, 'What kind of event or activity would my family like to attend?' " he said. "The pony rides, food, music in the background and the opportunity to enjoy the park with the fireworks seemed to fit the bill. I have brought my family every year and we always enjoy ourselves. This is a family-oriented event that families look forward to. It has become a tradition for the community and we see a lot of families in the park."
Scott Simms was in attendance and, while it has been almost 10 years since his last festival, showed up in force this year.
"I love it, I really do," Simms said. "It is great. It is very family oriented, it is a good event. I'm here with fellow members of Cornerstone Church. It is a new church in town."
Around the bank of the usually crowded lake, James Elliott and Chelsea Hanson, bated their hooks with cherry chicken (raw chicken covered in cherry Kool-Aid) in the hopes of attracting some catfish before possibly wading into the heart of the festivities to mingle before watching the fireworks, Hanson said.
"This is my second year coming out for the fireworks," she said. "I think it is awesome. Last year, we had the kids, and they got to ride the horses and play on the bounce structures and they had an awesome time. The fireworks show honestly is one of the best ones I have seen. It is really great. We plan on fishing, maybe mingling a little bit and watching some awesome fireworks."
While Elliott enjoys the festival, he was also pleased with having the lake virtually to himself.
"This is perfect," he said. "There is no one else on the lake, and we have a perfect view of anything in the park that we want to see. I love the event. It is really one of the biggest events that the park puts on. I love the fact that Panther Creek puts on as much as it does. They have this, Halloween and Christmas, and the fireworks are one hell of a show."
First-time festivalgoer Amanda Kauffeld was with her family and found out about the park's festivities via Facebook.
"We thought it would be something to do that was fun," she said. "It seems to be really nice, it is a calm environment with a lot of activities for the kids to join in."
The festival certainly isn't ROMP, and it isn't meant to be. It is simply a living piece of Americana. Swings, 10-flavor shaved ice stations, pork burgers, volleyball, shade trees and the red, white and blue cascaded over every rail and structure. The Gary Vincent Trio's musical stylings lazily echoed through the park and across the lake into the parking lot, giving way to the fireworks shortly after 8:30 p.m. Then, everyone went home; full, happy and awed by a final salute to the dog days of summer.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
