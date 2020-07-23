The constant sounds of pounding hammers and buzzing electric saws filled the neighborhood surrounding the new Habitat for Humanity home being constructed on Sutton Lane.
More than a dozen volunteers converged at 9 a.m. Wednesday on what will be the organization’s 143rd build within Daviess County.
But even at that early time, the July heat and humidity could already be felt.
With temperatures climbing into the upper 90s, Dennis Rennie, Habitat’s construction supervisor, said the hot days are the most difficult part of summer builds.
“We take a lot of breaks and drink a lot of water,” Rennie said. “It gets hot on top of the concrete floor.”
The foundation for the 1,000 square-foot, two-bedroom home was poured in June and the framing began this week.
Crosspointe Baptist Church and the Kentucky Housing Corporation are the two sponsors of the home — both contributing $30,000 each.
The Rev. Farrell Eisenberg, Crosspointe’s pastor, said special offerings called “A Day’s Pay in May” were collected over two years, and specifically earmarked for a Habitat home.
“We needed $11,000 to meet our goal this year,” Eisenberg said. “…We challenged everybody to give a day’s pay as their offering. …Not everybody is out here with a hammer but they have supported this financially and prayerfully.”
Eisenberg said he and other church members have gained construction experience through various mission builds.
Prior to this Habitat project, Crosspointe sponsored and helped build a tiny home near Whitley City, a small town in McCreary County.
That tiny home is part of a ministry called “The Light Community” started by Crossroads Community Baptist Church in Stearns. Its goal is to build 15 tiny homes to house recovering addicts.
“We went up there, and within a week, we put a tiny house under roof,” Eisenberg said.
It will take at least four months, weather permitting, to complete the Habitat home that Crosspointe is constructing for Sherri Adams — a single woman who will become a first-time homeowner.
Adams, who must put in 350 hours of sweat equity, said she almost didn’t apply for the Habitat house because she didn’t think only one person could qualify.
“I was just overjoyed and excited,” said Adams about being selected. “…Crosspointe sponsored me and Crosspointe even gave me some appliances that I don’t have to purchase. It’s all good; it’s a blessing.”
Habitat is planning another slightly larger home that will go next door to the one under construction on Sutton Lane.
Virginia Braswell, Habitat’s executive director, said all of the homeowners are given a 20-year, interest-free mortgage.
“We have the houses appraised and the way we figure it we charge the family 3/4 of the appraised value,” Braswell said. “The other 1/4 becomes what we call a forgivable second mortgage. …Our house payments are running between $350 and $550 a month, including taxes and insurance.”
For Eisenberg, the chance to provide someone an opportunity to become a homeowner is a privilege for Crosspointe.
“Ownership leads to healthy pride,” Eisenberg said. “…Homeownership is one of the American dreams and we’re just glad that we can be part of it.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
