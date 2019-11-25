Sunday chess club at museum open to all

Charles Jones organized a chess club that meets Sundays at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History about four years ago because he and other players in the area wanted a place where people could learn to play the game.
Since its inception, the club has hosted players of all ages. Attendance ebbs and flows, but Jones, a retired science teacher, and an average of four individuals currently meet in the DAR room on the third floor of the OMSH every week.
Mostly they play chess, but sometimes they are trading books about the game or discussing strategies.
He taught students to play the game while he was a teacher and said it was good for them.
"It's so good for organizing your thoughts," he said.
Bob Meacham, another member of the club, said chess is a "big city game."
The smaller a community is, the less likely there will be many people to play the game, he said.
"Owensboro is just barely big enough to have a few people that you can find to play with," he said.
Sometimes during their weekly sessions, the group goes over recent matches they have played, which was the case Sunday.
Jason Ebelhar, one of the members of the chess club, recently won a tournament at Kings Island, where he took home about $1,500. Ebelhar, who has been attending chess club at the OMSH for about a year, wanted to go over his winning match with Jones and Meacham.
He set up the board and from memory replayed the game, which he said was "textbook," as several of the moves were straight "from the book" and commonly used to win.
Meacham, who also was aware of the strategies Ebelhar implemented during the game, said those same moves have been played for maybe hundreds of years.
Ebelhar attributed his win to the time he has spent playing chess with Jones and Meacham.
"You guys deserve (the money) really, because just coming and playing here has improved my game so much," he said.
Ebelhar plays chess with some of his friends, but they don't really play a lot, he said, which is why he began coming to chess club to hone his skills.
He thinks there are a lot more people in the area that play chess but thinks they probably aren't aware the game takes place every Sunday at the OMSH.
The chess club meets from 1 to 4:30 p.m. every Sunday at the OMSH. Those who are interested in playing must sign in at the front desk and should bring a chess set if they have one. All ages are welcome.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
