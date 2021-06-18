The Sunday Edition choir is a group of singers, ranging from ages 5-25, who came together during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group’s members come from Ohio, McLean, Hancock and Daviess counties.
Cathy Mullins, one of the choir leaders, said the choir assembled through word of mouth. She has been teaching piano and voice lessons for 15 years and recruited some of her students to join.
“These are singers that I hand-picked because I knew they loved to sing,” Mullins said.
The choir began meeting on Sundays last December and had to stay masked and spread out, making it more of a challenge to sing.
The group has performed at churches throughout Owensboro and is doing its first live community event at Friday After 5, June 18. Mullins said that the choir is planning to continue performing in the community, and has another performance at Friday After 5 in July.
Mullins said that she took inspiration from the One Voice Children’s Choir, which gained popularity after appearing on America’s Got Talent.
The leaders of the choir decided to keep attendance rules lenient to give the members space to do other things while being involved.
Mullins said that leading a choir has been a dream of hers for her entire life, and has enjoyed working with the singers.
“We all sing differently,” Mullins said. “But when we all come together, there’s a completely different voice.”
The choir is up to nearly 50 singers, but Mullins said she is still hoping for it to expand. She said anyone with a passion for singing and is interested can contact her for more information on joining.
Instead of using sheet music while performing, the group sings based on ear training. Mullins said that this is to help the singers grow into their own unique voices, and that is something that makes the Sunday Edition choir stand out.
“I don’t think there’s another choir like us in the area,” Mullins said.
About 20 members of the Sunday Edition choir will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 18 on the Holiday Inn Stage on 101 Daviess St.
