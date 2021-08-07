The Sunset Cruisers will once again welcome a host of hot rods, classics and muscle cars to its monthly Downtown Cruise-in on Saturday, Aug. 7 in Owensboro.
Steve McNatton, the cruise-in’s spokesman, said Friday that the weather is looking good for the event, which will be from 4 to 9 p.m.
“People are coming back out and we have had a great year,” McNatton said. “We start out the year in April with trucks and then we go to Mopars and then we go to GM cars and this month our theme is Ford.”
While Fords, Lincolns, Mercurys and maybe even an Edsel or two will be honored this month and parked together during the show, all vehicles types are welcome to attend the free event each month, from Model T Fords to modern-day Ferraris.
While the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the Cruisers’ plans last year, McNatton said the car counts are back up, with about 300 vehicles typically participating at each cruise-in.
“We have been blessed,” he said. “Last year we only had three cruise-ins.”
During those events, the Sunset Cruisers had about one-third of the number of cars attend, something that has recovered this summer.
McNatton said there are times when more than 400 cars are in attendance, of which there are usually about 80 to 100 of the specific make being recognized that month in attendance. Out of those vehicles, two are selected to receive a plaque and have their photo taken. Rather than a fierce competition of who has the best chrome or most original car, it is an easygoing way for the club to recognize the cars and their owners who maintain and enjoy them.
With an untold number of historic vehicles shaking off the cobwebs each summer to hit the streets, McNatton said the cars provide a way to step back in time, if only for a little while.
“You are going back to a time, 30 or 40 years ago, when things were maybe a little less hectic and reset our minds,” he said.
