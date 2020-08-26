Erin Walling, along with countless other working parents at this time, is concerned about her children.
Walling, who works at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, is struggling to figure out a way to help her 14-year-old and 6-year-old through their virtual school work while also maintaining her full-time job. Her children’s father also works full-time at Owensboro Police Department, so the two have been trying to figure out a solution that works for their entire family.
“I will work nine-hour days and come home to be a full-time teacher in the evenings,” Walling said. “We will cram a full school day of work into two-three hours, what others have had all day to work on.”
She knows there are many other parents like her whose children have been home since March and in need of more services.
“It is not in my children’s, nor do I believe any other child’s, best interest to continue to stay at home,” Walling said. “I realize the school is in a difficult position and working hard to pull things together to begin a school year virtually; however, children with working parents will suffer.”
Most area districts will start back to school this week with virtual learning. Previously, area districts were slated to begin in-person learning under a hybrid AB model until Gov. Andy Beshear recommended two weeks ago that districts continue virtual learning until at least Sept. 28.
Officials from both Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools are continuing to work with community partners to try and come up with some child care options for working parents in need. However, there is a lot of red tape to cut through regarding licensure and safety procedures, so organizations who were not already authorized to be child care facilities are struggling to meet the needs fast enough.
However, there are options for working families — in particular, with the community organizations already set up to accommodate families, such as Girls Inc., the Daviess County Family YMCA, and the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club. These groups are working hard to accommodate and provide options for families in need.
Ryan Bibb, director of operations at the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, said the organization is prepared to provide a learning center for the sole purpose of providing a space for students to do their school work while adults supervise.
“It will be a distraction-free environment for them to be able to do their work, and they will have internet,” Bibb said.
The organization can host three groups of 10 students a day for 2-3 hours at a time. Students will be separated, and all safety protocols will be in place, including their spaces disinfected after each group passes through.
This service will be offered free to families who are members of the Boys & Girls Club, which is $12 a year. Signing up is simple, Bibb said, and can be done by calling the facility at 270-686-8327.
Krisi Harrison, Daviess County Family YMCA director of operations, said the organization has been offering child care services since early April and is prepared to continue to do so once school is in full swing.
At this time, the group’s staff has diminished significantly due to the coronavirus, so the facility is only able to take up to 10 kids from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, the group is building up its staffing reserves, Harrison said, and hoping to take up to 40 kids eventually.
“Within two weeks we should know what our capacity is,” Harrison said. “I would encourage folks to get on our waiting list if they are interested in our services.”
She said YMCA staffers aren’t teachers, but many of them have an educational background, so they are prepared to help students with their classwork.
“This entire time we have tried to be a solution provider for our families,” she said. “I feel the crisis. It’s huge. Whatever we can to offer the school day care is important.”
To learn more information about what the YMCA is offering, or to be placed on the waiting list, call 270-926-9622.
Tish Correa Osborne, Girls Inc. executive director, said the organization has been working all summer to provide services under new safety measures, but realizes that a new school year “brings with it different variables that are requiring new strategies to be put in place.”
Girls Inc. has been training staff, interns and other volunteers to work with students to provide academic and mental health support. Since the pandemic started, the organization has been interacting with program participants virtually and with home visits.
“As we have progressed through the summer-ish academy, we have ramped up our scheduling to allow for a soft opening and testing of safety precautions and protocols,” she said. “Parents are encouraged to sign up their girls so they can gain access to all the resources being provided, now and in the future.”
The organization offers services from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To inquire about these services, call 270-684-7833.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
