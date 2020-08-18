As national fears mount over the future of the United States Postal Service, a grassroots movement to save the service is taking root with a rally.
From noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, citizens are being called to gather at the U.S. Post Office on Fourth Street.
While there are concerns about potential issues surrounding universal mail-in voting, Tuesday’s rally is more than that, said Barbara Bennett, one of the event’s organizers.
“This is important,” she said. “I grew up on farms and we were absolutely dependent on the postal service for everything from family correspondence to brochures. Now, many are using the postal service for the prescriptions. To mess with the post office is to mess with a critical service.”
In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has waffled in many instances on whether or not he would sign off on a new national relief bill that included language providing funding to the postal service. During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump described the push to provide additional funding that would encourage mail-in voting as encouraging “widespread fraud.”
Democrats have called for $10 billion for the Postal Service in COVID-19 relief talks with Republicans to address concerns about the agency’s ability to handle the influx of mail-in ballots, and have accused the president of attempting to suppress the vote. Trump referred to the aid to the postal service as a “Nancy Pelosi con game” to bail out “badly run states.”
As for the homegrown Support our Post Office Rally, it isn’t a “party thing,” said Bennett.
“Many of us are organizing,” she said. “It isn’t a party thing. Our plan is to sit out there with signs and remind folks that the postal service is about as American as you can get. Voting isn’t the only issue here — it is a big issue, but not the only one. As far as mail-in voting, I want it. We had one of the best turnouts that we have ever had in the state during the primaries. To try and make voting hard on people is just sad. Our clerk’s office did an amazing job and there is no reason to discourage that option.”
