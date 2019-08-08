Supporters cheer as Bevin holds ceremonial signing of anti-abortion bills

Neither Republican Gov. Matt Bevin nor the GOP lawmakers who spoke Thursday afternoon at Bevin's ceremonial signing of four anti-abortion bills at the Daviess County Courthouse directly mentioned this fall's gubernatorial election or Bevin's re-election campaign.
But politics was in the air during Bevin's public bill signing at the courthouse, and a few officials found ways to slip a mention of the governor's race into the event.
"One thing that ties all of these bills (together) is the governor," said Sen. Robby Mills, a Henderson Republican who sponsored Sen. Bill 50, one of the bills Bevin re-signed Thursday. While no one mentioned Bevin's Democratic challenger, current Attorney General Andy Beshear by name, Mills said in the election, "We have someone who supports life and someone who does not."
More than 100 Bevin supporters filled the lobby of the Daviess County Courthouse for the ceremonial signing, while a tiny number of protesters stood outside. As people crowded around for photos, Bevin signed Senate Bill 50, Senate Bill 9, House Bill 5 and House Bill 148.
House Bill 5 was sponsored by Muhlenberg County Republican Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, and Senate Bill 9 was sponsored by Owensboro Republican Sen. Matt Castlen. House Bill 148 was sponsored by Rep. Joe Fischer, a Ft. Thomas Republican who did not attend the ceremony.
Senate Bill 9 bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Senate Bill 50 requires doctors to inform the state when they prescribe abortion drugs. The bill also requires doctors issuing abortion-inducing drugs to tell the woman receiving the drugs that the abortion potentially can be reversed, Mills said.
House Bill 5 prohibits abortion if the person seeking it says the race, gender or nationality of the fetus is the reason, or if an abortion is being sought because the fetus has a disability.
House Bill 148 would ban abortion in Kentucky if the U.S. Supreme Court reverses Roe vs. Wade, which made abortion legal.
Bevin said the abortion issue is not about religion.
"The issue, frankly, isn't about faith. It's about science, medicine, morality," Bevin said. The issue is "not that complicated.
"It's about who among us can justify taking an innocent life?" Bevin said.
"This is a cause of great celebration," Bevin said. "It's celebrating the sanctity of human life."
Bevin talked about how attorneys for the governor's office were in court defending the abortion bills from legal challenge. Two of the bills Bevin signed again Thursday, Senate Bill 9 and House Bill 5, are being challenged in court by the American Civil Liberties Union.
Bevin has repeatedly attacked Beshear on abortion. According to WDRB in Louisville and other media outlets, Bevin accused Beshear last week of taking "blood money" for a campaign fundraiser held by the operator of the state's only remaining abortion clinic.
Castlen, without mentioning Beshear by name, said "we have an attorney general that is not defending the laws of Kentucky, because we know where he stands on life."
Thursday's turnout "shows Kentucky is pro-life," Castlen said.
Prunty said she decided to run for office "because pro-life bills had been suppressed for 20 years" in Frankfort.
"Some people say we've done too much" in passing the bills, Prunty said. "I still say we have to do more."
"Government doesn't give (life) to us and government doesn't have the right to take it away," Bevin said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.