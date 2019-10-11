Supreme Court upholds 30-year sentence for man convicted in 2017 beating death

The State Supreme Court has upheld a 30-year prison sentence of an Owensboro man convicted last year of fatally beating a man on Prince Avenue.
Aaron Dexter Wright, 30, was found guilty of murder and first-degree robbery last October in the death of Jeffrey Martin, 58, at Martin's home on Prince Avenue. Wright was charged with attacking Martin on June 17, 2017, while Wright was at the home with Ashley Stinnett, 27, of the 2900 block of Bittel Road.
Stinnett was acquainted with Martin and had been to his home before. Stinnett pleaded guilty to lesser charges in exchange for a 10-year prison sentence on the condition she testify against Wright. Stinnett told jurors she saw Wright beat and stomp Martin and take several items from Martin's home.
Wright appealed, claiming he didn't receive a fair trial because jurors were distracted by comments from people in the audience. Wright also claimed he was entitled to a directed verdict of not guilty from the judge because prosecutors didn't put up sufficient evidence and there were enough "cumulative errors" made at trial that his conviction should be overturned.
The justices rejected each of Wright's arguments. Daviess Circuit Judge Joe Castlen did admonish spectators to stop talking during the trial and eventually banished spectators from the floor during breaks where the trial was taking place. The justices ruled Castlen had properly handled the issue by ordering spectators to be quiet and by telling jurors to disregard any comments they heard from the audience about the trial.
One juror did hear an audience member questioning fingerprint evidence, Castlen's order to the jury to not regard overheard comments as evidence "cures any error," the justice wrote in their opinion.
Wright argued the prosecution's evidence was so insufficient that Castlen should have issued a directed verdict of not guilty once prosecutors rested their case. The justices disagreed, saying Stinnett testified Wright had stomped Martin in the head and that other evidence established Martin's injuries were consistent with being stomped in the head.
Wright said Stinnett's testimony was insufficient because she previously lied to investigators about the circumstances of Martin's death. The justices ruled that was not sufficient for Castlen to have issued a not guilty verdict because the responsibility for determining the truthfulness of witnesses' testimony falls to the jury.
While Wright claimed "multiple errors" created "prejudice" against him, the justices ruled there were no individual prejudicial errors made during the trial, so there could not have a cumulative prejudicial error.
"... (O)ur review of the entire case reveals (Wright) received a fundamentally fair trial and that there is no cumulative effect or error that could mandate reversal," the justices wrote.
Wright is incarcerated at Lee Adjustment Center in Beattyville. He will be eligible for parole in 2038.
