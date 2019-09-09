David Sparks, the man arrested in July and charged with murder in connection with the death of Kentucky woman Savannah Spurlock, formally entered a plea of not guilty to all charges Friday at an arraignment hearing.
Spurlock's remains were found late in the night on July 10 in a shallow grave on the property of Sparks' parents' home in Garrard County in Central Kentucky. Sparks was arrested at that time and was immediately charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. He was later charged with murder in August.
Sparks was one of three men who left a Lexington bar in January with Spurlock, a 22-year-old mother of four, on the last night she was seen. She was missing for longer than six months before investigators found her remains buried on the home's property.
All three men were interviewed by police after her disappearance. Investigators said Spurlock and the men left the Lexington bar and returned to a home where Sparks was living at the time in Lancaster. Police found nothing at the home in their initial search of that property but in another search in April investigators said they found a blood stain linked to Spurlock on a door inside the house.
A cause of death has not yet been identified. The two other men, who police believe left the Lancaster home after a few hours on the night of Spurlock's disappearance, have not been charged.
Sparks, police have said, claimed during the investigation that Spurlock stayed in his bedroom that night after they left the bar before Spurlock asked him for his address the next morning, "as if she was going to make arrangements to leave." He told police he went back to sleep and she was gone when he awoke about noon.
Spurlock was buried at Sparks' parents home with an accent rug that police believe came from Sparks' bedroom. Sparks reached out to his sister the next day to ask where she had gotten the rug, police said, and later in the day he went to a Walmart and bought a similar rug, which was in his home during the first police search.
