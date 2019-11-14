HENDERSON, Ky. - A former Central Academy teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Evan Harvey, 27, of Owensboro, faces a third-degree sodomy charge. Harvey and his attorney, Bryce Caldwell, appeared in Henderson District Court on Wednesday.
Defendants have the right to a preliminary hearing in which both prosecution and defense can call witnesses to the stand for testimony. At the end of the hearing, the judge decides whether there is probable cause for the charge or charges against someone.
Harvey, accompanied by Caldwell, stood before District Judge Jill Brady where he waived his right to that hearing. Caldwell told the judge that Henderson city police had been forthcoming with investigative reports. He said he had advised his client to waive the preliminary hearing, and let it go straight to the grand jury.
Harvey took his attorney's advice. Information on whether Harvey's case will appear on the November grand jury docket or January's docket was unavailable. The grand jury doesn't meet in December.
The former Central Academy teacher is accused of engaging in oral sex with a 16-year-old student in his alternative school classroom, Henderson police said. (Central Academy is part of the Henderson County School district.)
At the time of his arrest in September, Harvey was teaching at an elementary school in Daviess County. However, officials with the Daviess County School system told The Gleaner that after learning of the allegations, Harvey was suspended, pending the outcome of the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.