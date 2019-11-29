Sutton's Wedding selected to be part of statewide women's leadership group

Sutton Elementary School Assistant Principal Carrie Wedding is one of 25 educators to be selected for the Kentucky Women in Education Leadership Cohort 3.
Kentucky Women in Education Leadership is an initiative of the Kentucky Association of School Administrators that aims to "create and maintain a community of professional women education leaders by promoting exemplary quality, equity and self-confidence through personal leadership growth, mentorship, and support in career advancement," according to kasa.org.
Wedding will be introduced as a member of KWEL Cohort at the third annual Women's Forum Jan. 23-24 at the Hyatt Regency in Louisville.
Wedding said she was interested in applying for this prestigious group because she is always interested in becoming stronger in her craft to better serve kids.
"Surrounding yourself with people who think and are in the same pathway as you are will only help you in your career and your knowledge based of how to help kids," she said. "That's really why I did it. I'm just excited to continue to grow and to learn in this profession. It's ever-evolving, it changes all the time. To keep growing in that is exciting."
KWEL provides "leadership enrichment, networking, encouragement and support for women entering, advancing or sustaining their work as leaders in education," according to the website.
Leadership skill enhancement is also provided to members through the KASA Annual Leadership Institute and annual state forums, as well as ongoing mentorship experiences among members. The group is designed for women in preschool through 12th grade education either entering or advancing their careers.
According to Rhonda Caldwell, KASA executive director, KWEL is "defining the future for women in public education while building on the foundation laid by the Kentucky Women in School Administration, which was KASA's first women's initiative in the 1980s and 1990s when few women held leadership positions in school districts."
Matthew Constant, Owensboro Public Schools chief academic officer, said that Wedding is a "natural fit" for KWEL because of her abilities to "add authentic and reflective insight into strengthening the presence and involvement of women in leadership."
He echoed her statements about continued education for educators, saying that "growing professionally is paramount to moving any organization forward.
"It will be a win-win for Carrie as she will learn strategies through this group that she'll bring back to OPS," he said. "In turn, Carrie will come out a stronger leader. We couldn't be more proud of her initiatives and drive. But more than that, her passion for doing what's best for students no matter the commitment."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
