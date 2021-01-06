The Owensboro Police Department shut down a portion of Parrish Avenue for nearly an hour on Wednesday to investigate a bomb threat made to a Taco Bell worker shortly before noon.
According to Andrew Boggess, OPD public information officer, police were notified at 12:08 p.m. that a bomb threat had been made, bringing officers, Owensboro firefighters and an ambulance to the area within minutes.
Parrish Avenue was closed from the intersections of Rose Avenue to Carter Road until just after 1 p.m.
Boggess said the hazardous device unit did search the restaurant at 2500 West Parrish Ave. and found no evidence that an explosive had been placed inside or outside the property. Taco Bell workers were then allowed to return to their jobs.
“They’ve got a variety of tools, including a robot that they can use to check (for explosives),” Boggess said.
The call came through on the restaurant’s landline, Boggess said, which will make it a challenge to determine who or where the call from.
“It was called in on their business phone so that complicates things a bit; it wasn’t called through dispatch so there are some additional hoops to jump through there,” Boggess said. “But it is absolutely normal to try to track down who is responsible.”
If someone is charged, Boggess said it would be “felony-level terroristic threatening” even though the call proved to be fake.
“The threat is absolutely a serious thing,” Boggess said. “…Fortunately, there was not a device found. But look at all the inconvenience it caused and the disruption to not just their business, but to all the businesses in that immediate vicinity by not being able to be accessed for a while. There was vehicle traffic that was disrupted and a lot of police resources that went into it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.