Community favorites Take a Kid Fishing and Take a Kid Camping have been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Both would have taken place this weekend. Daviess County Parks and Recreation partners with Daviess County Conservation District and Daviess County 4H to host the events, but due to the traditionally large turnout, officials have decided to cancel these first two events of the Kids Outdoor Initiative, said Ross Leigh, parks director.
“We typically have 100 to 200 participants in the events,” he said. “However, due to gathering restrictions, we felt it was best to cancel this year. Traditionally, participants would camp and then wake up, have breakfast and spend the day fishing. It is a widely popular event.”
While the county’s program has been canceled, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s Free Fishing Weekend will still be in full swing. This statewide program will allow people around the state to enjoy a weekend of fishing without a license and enjoy the amenities of area fishing spots, Leigh said.
“This isn’t just for our parks, this is a statewide initiative,” he said. “Those taking advantage of Free Fishing Weekend will still have to follow standard protocols such as the number of fish and things like that. We have these rules posted in our parks. Even though we had to cancel Take a Kid Camping and Take a Kid Fishing, I still encourage people and families to take advantage of our amenities and to get out and enjoy the weekend. It is supposed to be beautiful.”
Some departments have made strides to encourage people to take in park amenities and get outside, he said.
“Some departments have gone as far as to organize virtual fishing events,” he said. “Even with gathering guidelines, there is plenty of room around the lake and plenty of catfish, it is still a great opportunity to get out there and enjoy fishing — with the family.”
Despite having to cancel Take a Kid Fish and Take a Kid Camping, the parks department fully intends to move forward with the fifth-annual Take a Kid Outdoors program on Aug. 22 at the Daviess County Gun Club in Maceo, Leigh said.
“That will be our next event,” he said. “Take a Kid Outdoors at the gun club will offer an opportunity for area kids to learn about firearm safety, use the firearms and engage in archery. The goal is to provide this opportunity, especially for kids that have never had the opportunity to learn about firearms and firearm safety ... in a safe environment. Hopefully, we will be able to move forward as scheduled.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
