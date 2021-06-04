Area residents are encouraged to break out the rods and reels, and organize the tackle boxes in preparation for the annual Take a Kid Fishing Day on Saturday at Panther Creek Park.
The free event is open to ages 3-15, and will begin with 8 a.m. registration and sign-ins at the park at 5160 Wayne Bridge Road. It will conclude at noon.
“We have hosted the event at Panther Creek for a number of years,” Daviess County Parks Director Ross Leigh said Tuesday. “Between the Daviess County Conservation District, 4-H, Independence Bank and the parks department and Daviess Fiscal Court, we kind of partnered some years back to be able to create different programming activities to be able to get the kids outside.”
Leigh said the event falls on Kentucky’s free fishing weekend June 5-6, which allows anyone to fish without license or trout permit anywhere in the state.
The lake will be stocked, which he says takes a little pressure off the parents with kids who are always anxious to catch a fish.
Emily Murphy, of the Daviess County Conservation District, said the event will be a little different is year after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to do something a little exciting,” she said. “So we are stocking this albino catfish, and whoever gets it will win the grand prize.”
Murphy said that the grand prize has not yet been determined, but it will most likely be related to fishing and outdoor recreation.
Leigh said Saturday’s event is one of a trio aimed at the county’s youth to provide an opportunity for them to get outside. A youth event at the Daviess County Gun Club is planned for August, while a camping event at Panther Creek is scheduled for October.
Participants are asked to bring their own fishing pole, bait, chair and bucket. A limited number of fishing poles will be available to use for anyone that does not have one of their own.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, with fishing kicking off at 9 a.m. and door prizes awarded at 11 a.m. To pre-register, call the Daviess County Conservation District at 270-685-1707 or email emily.murphy@usda.gov.
“It is supposed to be a beautiful day, Saturday,” Leigh said. “If they want to take the fish home, they are more than welcome to be able to do so.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
