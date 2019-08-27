Tamarack incorporating technology in the classroom with the help of KET

In her capacity as the Tamarack Elementary School library media specialist, Lorie Hayden tries to provide more opportunities for students to integrate technology in everyday learning.
To further facilitate this effort, Hayden invited Amy Grant, Kentucky Educational Television education consultant for western Kentucky, to the school Monday and Tuesday to create short stop-motion animation films on iPads. Hayden became aware of Grant through a professional development she took part in over the summer and thought her educational application programs would be a good fit for students.
Hayden's goal is for the school's library to enable younger generations of students to "new knowledge," or ways in which they can learn through the use of technology.
"Part of my library standards are to implement more technology in the library" and for students to create more with technology, Hayden said. "That's the way they are learning, now. My kids go home, and they want to learn on the iPad and play educational games and stuff."
The application that Grant presented to students is called Stop Motion, and it's free to download and use. Through the app, students were able to take images to piece together to create short films. They were working on short films using LEGOs, little figurines and puzzle pieces.
Riley Hayden, 9, a third grader who participated in the workshop, said it was the first time she had done something like that during the school day and she really enjoyed it.
Riley said the processes were similar to some of her favorite movies, like "The Lego Movie."
"We are also working on our own LEGO movie," Riley said. "It seems like a really fun thing, and I would like to do it again."
Layla Parker, 8, is also a third grader who took part in the stop-motion workshop. It was also the first time she had done stop-motion animation.
"It's been going really good. We made a lion attack a little goat, and it was really cool," Layla said. "Our movie is just called 'Lion Attack.' I really like that you can make a movie with it, and I like how you can delete it if you accidentally put your hand in it."
Grant said she travels throughout western Kentucky to provide workshops for teachers and students. She said the stop-motion app helps students and teachers to create animations to show their thought processes, and that teachers can integrate it into their curriculums to help teach lessons, like the water cycle or math problems.
"I think it went really well. They were really excited about it," she said. "They take it a step further. You introduce it and give them the basics, and then they figure out all these other way-cool things they can be doing."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
