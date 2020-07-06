Red’s Tanning and Hometown Creations opened in Island at the end of May. Since then, owner Rachel Stringer said business has been steady.
The tanning salon and local vendor shop opened on Main Street in Island on May 20. Stringer said before that, she had been working out of her kitchen at home for about two years until her business started growing so much that she had to find a shop space.
“I was doing all of my sublimation business out of my house and my husband said, ‘you’ve got to go,’ because it was taking up too much space,” she said.
Stringer creates personalized items, such as cutting boards and cups. She also carries items from 12 other local McLean County vendors in her shop including Kitty Lee’s Candles, Case Knives, Little H Bows, B’s Bathhouse, Hannah Ruby’s Hand-Painted Windows, Ashley Miller T-shirts, My Old Kentucky Vinyl, Designs by Chas, K&M Embroidery as well as Rae’s Jewelry, which is handmade by a McLean County eighth-grader.
She said most of her vendors are local because she believes in supporting small, local businesses.
“I’m really interested in promoting McLean County small business. I started a McLean County small business page so I would just like to help out everybody that started out small like I did,” she said. “I’m all about hometown.”
In addition to handmade trinkets and personalized items, Stringer said her tanning beds offer something for the community that was lacking before.
“We had this big of a space and we wanted to think of something that McLean County didn’t have that they used to have that everybody loved,” she said. “So we were like, ‘Well, that’s a great opportunity, so let’s just throw that in there too’ … might as well.”
Prices for tanning sessions are $1 per minute, which Stringer said is cheaper than any other place outside of Island or McLean County, not to mention closer.
Stringer said business has been “great so far,” but most of her business has been online and she would like to see more people coming into the shop.
“We really would like to see more people in the store because a lot of our vendors have things set-up in here that they might not necessarily have on their websites,” she said. “So even if you do look on their websites, it’s better to come in and look around at what all they also have here.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
