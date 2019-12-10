Tanya Tucker coming to Beaver Dam

Tanya Tucker is coming to the Beaver Dam Amphitheatre on May 30 as part of her "CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now" tour.
She'll be joined by Shooter Jennings and Hailey Whitters.
Heath Eric, the promoter for the show, said it will kick off the 2020 concert season in Beaver Dam.
Other acts will be announced later.
Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $74.50 -- plus fees.
The presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday.
People can sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com to receive the password to buy them early.
The regular sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday.
Call 270-274-7106 to order.
Tucker had her first country hit, "Delta Dawn," in 1972 -- when she was only 13.
Since then, she's had 23 Top 40 albums and 56 Top 40 singles, 10 of which reached No. 1.
Tucker's latest album, "While I’m Livin’," headed Rolling Stone’s "40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2019" list.
And earlier this year, she received four GRAMMY nominations.
Tucker was last in Owensboro in 2001 for a performance at the Executive Inn Rivermont.
Jennings, son of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, has worked in country, rock and other genres for nearly 20 years.
He performed in Beaver Dam last year.
Whitters is just starting to get traction in Nashville with the single, "Ten Year Town," about her struggles to get a record deal.
