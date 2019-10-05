Tapscott's Inc., a wholesale importer at 1403 E. 18th St., will close at the end of December after 86 years in business.
David Rosenberg, the company's president, said the business will "gradually wind down" over the next few months as it sells off its inventory.
Although most of its artificial flowers and seasonal decor items are imported from China, he said the current trade war with China "is not directly tied to the closing. China was a challenge before the tariffs."
But Rosenberg said when he talked with potential buyers of the company last summer, they were concerned about the tariffs.
The sale didn't happen.
Rosenberg said he notified the 12 employees in Owensboro six weeks ago of the impending closure.
Seven have already found other jobs and moved on, he said.
Rosenberg said some retirees are coming back to help with the closing.
The company's sales reps are independent contractors, but he said he's trying to help them find other jobs as well.
Although Tapscott's is a wholesaler, it is allowed to sell to the public during a liquidation sale, Rosenberg said.
People can visit the Triplett Street warehouse to shop for decorations, he said.
The company rented its building, so it's not involved with the closure, Rosenberg said.
"We are still profitable," he said. "Probably in the low single digits this year. But the market is changing. We had to downsize during the last recession."
The company was founded on March 9, 1933, by Jimmy Tapscott and his brother, Terrill.
Jimmy Tapscott had tried to break into Hollywood.
But after bit parts in four minor movies, he discovered that he had a knack for selling and moved home to Owensboro to start the import business.
Tapscott and his wife began the business traveling the South, selling flowers from the back of a van.
Today, Rosenberg said, the company still has 7,000 customers across the United States.
Tapscott died in 1976 at age 69.
In 2005, Rosenberg and a group of investors bought the company from two stockholders who had owned it since 1983.
The company's warehouse, which the Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator's office says was built in 1865, was home to the old Anglo-American Mill Corp. and later was used by General Electric at one time.
