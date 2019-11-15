Andy Beshear, the state's governor-elect, announced that Kentucky teachers will serve as the grand marshals for his inauguration parade next month.
The parade is set for Tuesday, Dec. 10, in Frankfort.
"In my first inauguration announcement, I want to show my appreciation for our public educators, who work tirelessly, every day to improve the lives of our children and lift up our communities, and that is why I am naming them inauguration parade grand marshals," Beshear said in a statement on Wednesday.
He also named honorary inauguration co-chairs who will bring Kentuckians together "from every corner of the state," according to a news release from Beshear's transition team. The chairs include Lonnie Ali, of Louisville; Mayor Greg Fischer, of Louisville; Kentucky House Minority Leader Rep. Rocky Adkins, of Sandy Hook; Rep. Patti Minter, of Bowling Green; Mayor Joe Meyer, of Covington; and Jim Gray, former mayor of Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.