Do your neck, shoulders and upper back ache more than they used to?
It may not be an age- or work-related problem. The cause may be something many people would never consider.
Cellphones.
Some doctors are seeing increased cases of "text neck syndrome," which can cause headaches and pain in the neck and upper back.
Whether people are sitting at their work desks or standing on a street corner, they generally don't monitor their posture while they view Facebook, play video games on their phones, or type emails and text messages. Generally, people hold their phones low and look down.
Consider this: A person's head weighs about 10 pounds -- or the same as a bowling ball. Looking down for long periods of time exerts increased pressure on the spine and shoulders.
According to spine-health.com, a head tilted down 45 degrees can create up to 50 pounds of pressure on the neck. When a person leans his head forward at 60 degrees, it exerts about 60 pounds of pressure.
Adults aren't the only ones who suffer from text neck syndrome. Kids can, too.
"I tell my kids 30 minutes at a time," said Dr. Joshua Meier, pediatric orthopedic surgeon with Norton Children's Orthopedics of Louisville. "Thirty minutes to an hour, at most, is reasonable."
Then, Meier, who has children ages 16 and 13, asks them to take at least an hour break from using their cellphones.
Meier has practiced medicine for 11 years. He sees more kids with neck and upper back strain these days, and he attributes much of it to text neck syndrome.
He treats text neck with home remedies, such as heating pads, over-the-counter pain medication and less screen time. If that doesn't improve their pain level, Meier recommends physical therapy.
During breaks from cellphones, Meier suggests people engage in activities, such as walking, biking or playing a musical instrument. Any activity that requires movement should help.
Some health experts suggest a few yoga moves to help relieve the stress of text neck.
Meier also offers some best practices for cellphones. He urges people to hold phones at eye level, rest them on a table, use two hands to text as opposed to one and set reminders to shift positions at certain intervals.
In a recent article, Norton Children's officials encouraged parents to limit screen time to two hours or less per day. Parents may use phone apps that track screen times and create quiet times.
Also, kids should not take cellphones in their rooms at bedtime. When it comes to sleep, Norton Children's officials recommend no phones, computers or TVs in rooms.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.