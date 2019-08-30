10th annual Squash & Gobble slated for Sept. 14 in Greenville

In the 10 years since the Squash & Gobble Arts Bazaar and Fall Festival has been taking place in downtown Greenville, it has nearly tripled in size, according to Greenville Tourism Commission Executive Director Colbi Ferguson.
Ferguson, who is in her second year in the position, attended the festival for the first time last year. At that time, she thought it was a large, but this year is already beginning to eclipse the 2018 Squash & Gobble in terms of vendor attendance for the Sept. 14 event.
"We have over 160 booths that are going to be set up along Main Street and around our square here in Greenville," Ferguson said.
She said the festival continues to grow each year. Last year was the biggest festival they had, and this year will be bigger.
Each year the festival morphs "into its own thing," and this one will be no different.
Vendors ranging from jewelry, fabrics, paintings, drawings, stained glass, leather goods, floral arrangements, pottery and home furnishings, along with several food offerings, will be set up downtown. There will also be demonstrations taking place throughout the day, including Bear Hollow Wood Carvers with their chainsaw display and The Glass Talisman doing glass blowing.
Also added this year will be more kids activities, including pumpkin painting, guitar painting, pony rides, balloon twisting, train rides, a petting zoo and more. SOAR, the Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation's early education program, will also host an event in the Greenville United Methodist Church parking lot, where they will be giving out free books while supplies last.
There will also be an old-fashioned cornmeal-making demonstration with a gristmill stone grinder available to make fresh cornmeal for purchase.
Ferguson said the city seems to be alive with excitement for the event, with several individuals in the area citing it one of the county's best traditions.
"People are so excited," she said. "They say it's their favorite time of year."
The free fall festival will be run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Greenville. For more information, visit tourgreenville.com, select events, and then the Squash & Gobble tab.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
