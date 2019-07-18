Roughly 170 members of the Kentucky National Guard's 206th Engineer Battalion, based in Owensboro, will leave on June 26 for a year-long deployment overseas.
Where they're going is classified, Barbara Poynter said Thursday.
Poynter, a member of the Daviess County Rotary Club, is spearheading a drive to make sure the 170 men and women feel the community's support as they leave -- and while they're gone.
This will be the largest deployment from Owensboro in a decade, she said.
"Two weeks ago, I met with the mayor and we talked about covering this town with yellow ribbons," Poynter said. "That says, 'We have your back. We support you and we're praying for you. And we want to support your family while you're gone."
Mayor Tom Watson spoke at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce's Rooster Booster Breakfast last week about the plan.
The Rotary Club, with the help of Boy Scout Troop 611 and some Kentucky Wesleyan College football players, assembled 500 yellow ribbons and bows.
They're available at Independence Bank locations here, Poynter said.
The soldiers will be attending briefings next week on their deployment, she said.
The Owensboro Convention Center will open at 1 p.m. on Thursday for a send-off for the soldiers at 2 p.m.
The event should last about an hour, Poynter said.
On June 26, the members of the 206th Engineer Battalion will be bused from the Major General Dean Allen Youngman Readiness Center at Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport down Tamarack Road to Carter Road to Airport Road and to the airport terminal, where they will board planes for deployment.
There are too many soldiers for one flight, Poynter said.
The first plane leaves at 10:30 a.m. and second at 1:30 p.m.
Poynter said she hopes the community puts yellow ribbons out along the route and people come out to wave goodbye to the soldiers.
Donations for ribbons can be made on the Daviess County Rotary Club's Facebook page, she said.
Poynter said the club is also doing a "Troop on a Stoop" program.
Seventy small children of the deployed soldiers will get a hand-made doll that resembles their parent.
"It's like Elf on the Shelf," Poynter said. "It says, 'I'm still here'. The kids can hug it, yell at it or whatever."
She said, "I'm just really proud of this community."
Poynter said Cathy Mullins and Kentucky Remembers kicked off the "Troop on a Stoop" program and four banks -- BB&T, Old National, South Central and German American -- came on board with financial support.
Daviess County schools have adopted all 170 soldiers -- one per classroom.
They'll be sending care packages at Christmas and in the spring, Poynter said.
Students will also be writing letters to them during the year, she said.
Historians say the use of yellow ribbons dates back more than 400 years -- when they were apparently first worn by women waiting for their men to return from war.
In modern times, they became prevalent during the Iran hostage crisis in 1981.
The idea came from "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree," a 1973 song by Tony Orlando and Dawn that sold 3 million records.
In 1991, during the Persian Gulf War, the yellow ribbons came out again.
And again, a few years later, when American forces were sent to Kosovo.
Later, after school shootings at Heath and Columbine high schools, the yellow ribbons became symbols of remembrance.
In 2002 and 2003, they came out again to support troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.
