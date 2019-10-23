Thackers excited about the new Livermore River Trails Inn opening

The new River Trails Inn in Livermore held an open house recently to celebrate its grand opening.
The celebration included live bluegrass music from Owensboro's River City Strings as well as snacks and refreshments.
The inn officially opened and housed its first guests on Labor Day Weekend for the Thunder on the Green drag boat races, according to owner Ralph Thacker.
Thacker, who also owns and has operated Thacker Riverside Dental out of Livermore for 34 years, bought the Hill Street property in November 2017, taking on an extensive 18-month renovation project alongside his wife Diane Thacker.
"It has been a long road … it was a mess. I feel like we resurrected it from the dead. It was heading for the garbage heap," Thacker said. "It was a major renovation, it really was, but we're proud of the way it turned out."
He said the house was vacant for about four years and, since it had not been winterized, all of the water lines had to be replaced in addition to other major repairs.
He said he also plans to implement Livermore history and heritage into the inn by hanging historic photographs. He also named three rooms after the Green and Rough rivers as well as for Charles Simmons, who originally built the house in the early 1900s, according to Thacker.
"We're excited we were able to help preserve it for the history of it," he said. "I think it's going to be a matter of community pride now that we have a little hotel in town … It's really rewarding to see the community's really supporting this too."
Thacker said part of the reason he decided to open an inn was to further the city's efforts in becoming a certified trail town.
"I think what really drew me into it was establishing this Kentucky Trail Town Taskforce and seeing the need to have it," he said.
Thacker is the co-director of the Kentucky Trail Town Taskforce in Livermore. He said the task force is hoping to have the minimal requirements for trail town certification by spring or summer of 2020.
According to the Kentucky Adventure Tourism Department, some of the benefits of becoming a trail town are that it adds to the local economy, bringing tourists and business into the area and encourages business development.
Trail towns also receive marketing and branding from the Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet and will be featured on visitor guides and highway maps in addition to other promotional materials.
Thacker said he also plans on having the inn available for reservations for big events such as family reunions or receptions. Anyone interested in the inn or booking a room can find details and reservation information on the Airbnb website.
"We're excited about it and what it can mean for Livermore," Thacker said. "I'm hoping it will help other people kind of step out in faith and kind of take on properties and renovate them and bring businesses to town."
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
