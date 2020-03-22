I’d like to tell you a story about a beautiful young lady I did not know but one obviously dedicated to doing a favor for another person.
And if I didn’t know better, I’d swear she was trained by my mom, a dear lady who lived by the rule of kindness.
It was Thursday afternoon a week ago and I was coming out of Kroger after doing a little grocery shopping. Rain was falling by quarts and gallons and several people were slowed by the tremendous downpour. Getting to our cars would have been like committing suicide by drowning.
Then it happened. This wonderful youngster — I say youngster because she looked to be about 17 or 18 — walked up to me and said she would be glad to go out in that downpour and bring my vehicle back up close to the door.
“Oh that’s OK,” I said. “I’ll wait until the rain lets up a little.”
“But I don’t mind,” she continued in a determined sort of way. “I’ve got my driver’s license and I don’t mind getting it for you.”
I tried to act as appreciative as possible and still maintain control of my car key, but it didn’t work.
“Give me your key and tell me where your car is located,” she said.
I pointed to a row of vehicles straight ahead and told her mine was the second or third in line and also mentioned the color.
With that she took my key and bolted out into the rain like getting my car closer to me was a matter of life or death.
“But wait…..wait,” I halfway yelled. “You don’t have to……..”
By that time she had disappeared within the massive parking area and a man close by suggested, “You might be lucky to ever see your car again.”
But I certainly didn’t believe that. I knew I was dealing with somebody my mom would have loved and appreciated for being kind to another person and I was right.
The next thing that came into sight was the rear of my car as it was slowly backed out of the parking spot and it was but a matter of a few seconds when my newfound friend pulled up near the curb in front of the store, got out and opened the back door so I could deposit my groceries.
“I don’t know what to say,” I stumbled. “This was so very nice of you.”
And with that, she walked up, gave me a big bearhug, and left an old man glowing in the pleasure of caring for a beautiful young lady he did not know.
Thanks, pretty girl, and please know you’ll always be among my favorites.
The rapidly-invading coronavirus has changed the face of our earth and the people that inhabit it. And we’re only at the beginning and apparently nowhere near the finish.
I’ve lived through several bouts with the various strains of flu and never have I witnessed the attention that is being paid to our latest health threat.
Not in my lifetime has there been a mass closing of businesses in a dedicated effort to bring the potentially-deadly virus under control.
And that’s a good and necessary move, despite the beliefs of some that the crisis is being overplayed.
Keeping the pantry stocked likely means a lot of people are remaining at home as some medical experts are suggesting. The coronavirus is like a road with a million exits and I won’t pretend to know the correct one to take.
I will suggest concern, caution and faith in the popular belief that modern medicine will prevail.
Until that happens, please take care.
