Stephen Wilhite first came to St. Benedict's Homeless Shelter on West Seventh Street as a client. But on Thursday, Wilhite was back as a volunteer, to help serve Thanksgiving dinner to a large group of shelter residents, staff members and family members.
Wilhite said his time at St. Benedict's changed his life.
"I was a drug addict and had nowhere else to turn," Wilhite said shortly before noon Thursday. At the time Wilhite first went to St. Benedict's, he had just been placed into Daviess County Drug Court. Wilhite graduated from Drug Court earlier this month.
As a St. Benedict's client, "I worked, I saved money, I stayed clean and I got my kids back," Wilhite said. Wilhite said a source of inspiration was Harry Pedigo, who also went through substance abuse treatment and is now St. Benedict's director.
"I'd seen Harry, knew his past and where he's come from," Wilhite said. "That's what I'm working towards."
The Thanksgiving dinner was prepared by Pedigo's family, and some volunteers return each year to help serve dinner and visit with residents.
"It has been a family tradition for the last five years," Pedigo said Wednesday. The turkey and hams are donated, and the rest of the meal costs between $400 and $500, Pedigo said.
Sean Beasley is another former St. Benedict's who now works at the facility as a monitor. St. Benedict's played a large role in helping Beasley rebuild his life, Beasley said Thursday.
"It gave me a place to stay when I had nowhere to go, and they got me into treatment, which I needed," Beasley said. Beasley received substance abuse treatment at Owensboro Regional Recovery.
When he first entered St. Benedict's, Beasley had largely burned his bridges. "My family pretty much gave up on me," he said. Since going through treatment and being in recovery, Beasley said he has worked to rebuild ties with people he hurt through his addiction, and now lives with his wife and two children.
"I'm thankful I'm able to make amends," Beasley said. "... I'm grateful for people who have been supportive of me, and I'm grateful to still be alive."
Sarah James and her family held their Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday. With Thursday free, James and her children came to St. Benedict's to help serve dinner.
"I figured what better thing to do than bring my kids down and (have them) experience helping people out," James said.
"We're thankful for what we've got," James said. "We're fortunate we've got each other."
Andy Shoemaker and his wife, Deb, have volunteered at the shelter for three Thanksgivings.
"We're very lucky, and we are just trying to be involved in other people's lives for a while, do what we can." Shoemaker said, "it kind of helps you get out of yourself" when helping others.
"I'm not here for anything but these people," Shoemaker said.
Johnny Ford was a client of St. Benedict's, but now also works at the shelter part-time. Ford has his own apartment now, but said the camaraderie among residents at the shelter is important to him.
"They are a bunch of good guys," Ford said. "I miss them."
St. Benedict's "made a big impact on me," Ford said.
"I'm thankful to be alive and have my health," Ford said. "I'm thankful to have my own place."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.