Christmas is beautiful and Independence Day is nicely noisy.
And Thanksgiving Day?
Thanksgiving Day is the day that holds all other days together. It's also the post that holds up the fence.
So why all of this praise being heaped on just one day out of the year?
That's what a long-time-ago friend wanted to know. And he also wanted to know why a happy but humble existence demanded such a big measure of thanks.
My mom had a lot to do with that. A good Baptist turned learning Catholic, Mom had all of the ingredients to get the job done from either side. She also had the unique ability to make a big roasting hen look like a turkey.
Thanksgiving Day mornings were particularly inviting. If I recall correctly, that was the opening day for rabbit hunting season and everybody with a shotgun and hunting fever was ready and waiting. I couldn't do anything but watch all of the excitement.
There were a couple of times when our Thanksgiving days were spent at my grandmother's home in Pellville. My Uncle Millard would come to town and pick us up in his Model A Roadster.
If you haven't already seen seven people in a 1930 Model A then chances are you never will. The rumble seat looked a lot like Mount Human.
If memory serves me well - and believe me, it doesn't always - that novel trip was in 1940. I was 9 years old and it was the last time I enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal in the kitchen of that old home.
There's an old saying, "you can never go home," that I refuse to believe. Maybe it won't do you any good to go back on Thanksgiving Day, but I can go back to Pellville and get knocked all over the place by memories.
The same his true for my last Thanksgiving meal on Hamilton Avenue in 1939 and my first on East Main in 1941. Neither one is still there but a lot of the geography is still around and that supports a lot of mental activity.
All of the 10 or so homes on Hamilton have been taken care of by time and as mentioned before, Owensboro Grain took care of everything on Main.
And that's OK. A lot of the cars I've owned in my lifetime had steering wheels that were made partially from soybean oil and some of that could have come from the milling company.
Anyway, I'll be going to my daughter Dawn's home for Thanksgiving Day dinner this year and that will be another memory builder. Well, maybe not for me but it will be for all of my children and all but one of my grandchildren. AJ will be somewhere aboard the U.S.S. Monterey wishing he could be here.
I will, too.
