Maybe this is Easter as it should be.
Uncertain, a little scary, with no idea what might happen next.
There we all were, floating along in our taken-for-granted lives.
We just assumed, nonchalantly and without much thought, that there would be ham and potato salad and egg hunts and pretty dresses and maybe a hat. Lilies and hair ribbons and bow ties and songs with the big, loud, sweeping chorus that gives the choir a chance to really show off.
Smiles and hugs and handshakes.
Everyone together, even if only for a few hours, but at least you could depend on this one Sunday of the year to be like all the Easters before it, for generations gone by, as far back as we could remember and beyond.
Sure, there were a few vague headlines, a few shadowy rumors on the horizon, a foreboding hint that nobody really paid any attention to … but nobody ever thought it would come to this.
Yet here we are.
Or, more accurately, here I am, and there you are and there he is and there she is and there they are.
I open my freezer door and stare glumly at the contents, trying to decide what comes closest to the ham I would have ordinarily prepared for my kids and grandkids. It’s a choice between a chicken pot pie, lasagna, pizza and an old leftover burrito.
The chicken pot pie wins, if only because chickens lay eggs and that’s the closest I’ll get to an egg hunt this year.
But I don’t really mind.
I think about the first Easter, as uncertain and doubtful and frightening as it must have been for those who had also taken some things for granted.
They, too, were holed up in dark corners, hiding. “Healthy at home” seemed like a good idea to them too.
Of course, there were those brave women who dared to challenge their feelings of fear, and what they discovered changed the world. It changed everything.
It wasn’t what they expected to find. And they didn’t understand it at first.
But it turned out to be better than anything they could have ever dared to hope.
Maybe Easter was never intended to be taken for granted.
Maybe, just maybe, when we come out of our homes again, tentative, hopeful, still a bit nervous but ready to embrace courage — and one another — we will discover something too.
Something that will change our lives.
