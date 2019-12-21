A poinsettia and bus tokens and $20 bills: Best gifts of the season.
Right off the bat, I want to say that this is kind of an awkward column to write. I cringe at the thought that anyone might think it is intended to be about me, because that is not the point. But stay with me and I'll do my best to make that make sense.
So we had our office Christmas party a couple of weeks ago, wonderful as always and this year even more fun because we played a goofy Christmas trivia game that my team almost won. It was actually more fun to lose than it would have been to win, but just in case you wonder, it was a blizzard, and not fog, that almost caused the cancellation of Christmas before Rudolph saved the day.
I have the same game at home but have never played it because my kids are duds. I got rid of more than 100 board games when I moved but kept this one in hopes that my grandchildren might grow up to be more fun than their parents.
Anyway, back to the party. I won a door prize, which turned out to be a poinsettia. I have to say that as poinsettias go, this one was especially pretty, with dark red leaves. Unfortunately, I didn't want it. But I also didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings, so I carried it out with a smile … and that afternoon, drove it to the rest home in Owensboro that I imagine receives the fewest visits from family members or friends, and asked an employee to give it to someone whose room might otherwise not be looking too festive.
"Who should I say it's from?" she asked.
I hesitated for only a moment. "Santa," I said. "Say it's from Santa."
We smiled at one another. For just that moment, we both believed.
In the meantime, my Christmas budget, while always modest, seemed to go a little further this year. The value of gifts has nothing to do with how much they cost, and it just so happened that this year I found gifts whose price tags were significantly smaller than the love they represented.
So that left me with an extraordinary gift, which was being in the fortunate position of having some money left over after gift-giving that also wasn't designated to keep my cozy little house warm or the lights glowing or the dog fed.
I believe wholeheartedly in that adage that says something like "Sprinkle kindness like confetti," but lemme tell you something, scattering a few $20 bills around works pretty good too.
But still there was the question of what to get a friend who has had, shall we say, a rough year.
Yes, let's do say that, because it is true. It was a rough year.
"Stuff" of any kind was out of the question. In fact, almost any of the generic gift-giving options that might ordinarily make sense were also not viable in this case.
But the ghosts of Christmas Present and Christmas Future are nothing without the ghost of Christmas Past, so with that experience in mind, I went downtown and bought two packets of bus tokens, with the hope that they will, figuratively and literally, help put a life back on the right road.
It is good to be reminded of how blessed we are, and important to remember that it is only a blessing if shared with others.
Shepherds, a star, a song that might be that of an angel in the dark cold and silent night.
Poinsettias are pretty, and generous tips are beautiful even without a bow …
… and the bus route goes right by the manger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.