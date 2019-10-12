To my closest friends, I confided the truth: I wasn't sure what I was going to do with him.
By "him," I meant my Dad; and by "do with," I meant, how best to ensure that his visit to Owensboro would be interesting and enjoyable.
He was here a couple of years ago, also during Fall Break, when I hosted an early Thanksgiving to celebrate being together on that occasion for the first time in more than 50 years. But this year, I am actually going to visit him in Buffalo for the real Thanksgiving, which took that idea off the table, so to speak.
Over the years, I have visited a lot of friends in other cities, and have hosted others here too. What I've learned -- through good examples and bad -- is that the best way for a person to be a good host or hostess is to try to schedule activities the guest would enjoy.
So as a case in point, when a friend from Colorado visited a few years ago, and I knew she is a big fan of Elvis Presley, I bought tickets to see "Elvis Lives." Out of all the shows that have ever been performed at the RiverPark Center, this was among the ones in which I was the least interested, but she loved it, and that made it all worthwhile for me.
During my Dad's previous visit, I rolled out the red carpet. Or, to be more specific, the VFW did. Dad had asked if we could visit the local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, of which he is a longtime member, and boy, did they make him feel welcome. Up to and including hanging a big banner that said "Welcome Jerry Keohane" -- which they later took down, rolled up and gave to him. He still has it.
We also stopped by the office of Sheriff Keith Cain, who knows a thing or two about honoring veterans. Sheriff Cain gave my Dad a hat; the kind his deputies wear. It didn't have a chin strap, though, and later Dad asked me to ask the sheriff to send him not one, but two … because, well, you know, the leather wears out after about 20 years. My dad will be 90 years old in December. He is what you might call an optimist.
I had taken Dad to see the torpedo in front of the American Legion building, and told the story of Mush Morton and the Wahoo (and if you don't know that story, learn it, and share it with your out-of-town visitors).
Of course, everyone who comes to visit me from out of town is treated to a tour of our magnificent riverfront. Some of my guests have been most impressed by the playground, some by the beautiful landscaping, some by the Big Blue Bridge, some by just the general ambiance. Dad most appreciated the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action memorial.
But now my father was coming back, and I was mentally shuffling through ideas about how I might make this visit special and memorable. To be honest, I had thrown all my best ideas into his first visit, unsure at the time that there would ever be another.
So I cast my net a little wider this time, offering Mammoth Cave, My Old Kentucky Home, Keeneland.
He wasn't interested.
Tentatively, I offered a suggestion for something that I know he likes to do at home: "We have some antique and junk shops, Dad. Would you … ?"
He would, and we did.
Owensboro flea markets are a little light on military memorabilia, but Dad zeroed in on a few items as we roamed the dusty aisles. He found a medal -- one of the early ones, inscribed with its recipient's name, which he said makes it more valuable -- and debated on whether to purchase a World War II-era helmet. He already has a bunch of those so finally decided against it.
He also bought a set of dolls -- John and Jackie Kennedy, he in a fancy tuxedo and she in an elaborate wedding gown -- which I later carefully wrapped and boxed and shipped to their new Irish Catholic home, which is where they probably should have been all along.
Cereal and a newspaper started our mornings. He prefers home-cooked to restaurant meals, so I prepared a nice roast in my crockpot one day, and my daughter hosted a family dinner the next night.
And all too quickly, our time together drew to a close.
I drove Dad back to Nashville, where we would spend an afternoon with my brother visiting the small but exceptionally excellent military museum there, plus a walking tour of the downtown area, before Dad would fly home the next morning.
"I hope you've enjoyed your visit, Daddy," I said, somewhat apologetically. "I'm sorry I didn't really have anything special for you to do or see."
"It was very special," he said. "I came to see you."
