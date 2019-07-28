I've had it right up to the hair that's not on my head with questionable telephone callers out to get something they are not entitled to.
In other words, I'm sick of crooks.
Not a days goes by that I and countless millions of other folks don't get calls from scammers dead set on getting what most cannot afford to give up.
And some of the calls are downright stupid.
Take the calls I got almost every day from somebody telling me I owe the IRS thousands of dollars and the tax folks want it right away.
I believe the last such call I received was a man telling me I owed $11,000.
"No, no," I said. "You've got that all wrong."
'What do you mean?" the jerk asked in a somewhat surprised tone.
"Well," I said. "I actually owe the Internal Revenue Service $122 million.
"Oh!" he said and quickly hung up.
Then I called the number back that was posted on my cell phone and a woman answered.
"Tell the idiot that just called me that the $122 million didn't include interest, " I instructed.
Click!
My bride will be gone seven years come Sept. 7. But that didn't stop me from calling on her for some help with some of the senseless calls.
Another such call had a woman telling me I owed a lot of money on college tuition loans.
I've never owed such a debt as that, but I decided to go along for the ride.
"Can you do me a favor?"I asked. "Can you talk to my wife? She usually takes care of a lot of our bill paying."
"Can you hand her the phone?" the woman asked.
"She's not here," I said.
"When will she be back?" came the next question.
"I'm pretty sure she won't," I said. "And she doesn't have a phone."
"How can she be reached?" she kept on.
"Well," I said. "She's in Heaven but I don't think they have a zip code."
"Are you trying to be funny?" she asked.
"No, no," I answered. "There are 3,000 comedians out of work and I couldn't try that."
Click!
Sometime when I decide to write another (GREAT) column like this one I'll tell you about the call several years ago from a character trying to sell me some property in a Florida swamp.
I strung him along until he thought he was going to make a million off me then I told him to go someplace that wasn't nice.
My editor won't allow me to tell you what he called me.
And that's OK. I've never believed in placing women in that class and if there should happen to be one, I hope she doesn't have a son.
