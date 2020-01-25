The Center, a new community-focused nonprofit that supports at-risk families, recently hired its second full-time employee.
Holly Davis joined the nonprofit on Jan. 2 as the facility’s family outreach specialist.
The Center opened in November 2019. It is a hub for several service providers who provide access to WIC, utility assistance, employment and higher education opportunities, housing and much more in one setting on the first and third Thursdays of each month. The Center is located in the Cigar Factory Mall, 1100 Walnut St., Suite 218A.
Also, in an adjacent suite, the new nonprofit provides a safe, neutral space for supervised visitations for children in out-of-home care.
In the spring, The Center plans to start a new program called Family Fridays, a series of parenting workshops.
“Right now, I am working with families in our family visitation space, researching best practices and certifications,” Davis said. “I am also compiling topic-specific lists of wonderful resources provided in and around our community for quick access when someone comes in requesting help.”
In the near future, Davis will lead the nonprofit’s parent enrichment programs, which will range from social-emotional skills, self-regulation techniques and discipline.
She also will co-teach classroom enrichment programs in local schools, day care centers and churches.
Before joining The Center, Davis taught at Estes Elementary School and Hager Preschool.
During her teaching career, she was introduced to Conscious Discipline and started implementing the popular social-emotional program in her classroom and with her children at home.
“It absolutely changed my life, and I decided other parents had to learn about this. My team and I started offering parenting classes to the families at Estes. I fell in love with building relationships with my students’ parents. I watched them build a community of support and lean on each other,” Davis said.
Erica Wade, director of The Center, said Davis’ skills and background are key to achieving many of the nonprofit’s goals.
“Holly’s passion for working directly with families and her experience with evidence-based curriculums made her a perfect fit for this position,” Wade said. “She will essentially carry The Center’s mission outside our walls and directly to those who could benefit.”
Wade does not expect to add more paid staff at this time; however, she is looking for volunteers.
The Center is in need of volunteers to help with supervised visitations in the nonprofit’s family visitation space. Volunteers can work as little as two hours per week.
For more information about The Center or to volunteer, contact Wade at erica@TheCenterodc.org. or call 270-684-3837.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.