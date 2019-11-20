The Center hosts its first resource day

The Center, a new community-focused nonprofit created to support families in need, will host its first resource day Thursday.
The nonprofit's resource days will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Cigar Factory Mall, 1100 Walnut St, Suite 218A. Resource days at The Center provide families an opportunity to visit with representatives from multiple agencies in one location.
For example, at least five agencies — Audubon Area Community Services, Green River District Health Department, Kentucky Career Center, Owensboro Community & Technical College and RiverValley Behavioral Health — have committed personnel to help residents with applications and information at Thursday's event. Kentucky Legal Aid is expected to join the mix in December.
At The Center, residents will be able to complete applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, learn about employment resources available at the Kentucky Career Center, enroll in WIC and much more.
The Center has been up to a year in the making.
"I'm really eager to see it in action," said Erica Wade, director. "I hope people will take advantage of the opportunity."
Earlier this month, The Center's family visitation services opened. In an adjoining suite — 218B — the facility provides a neutral meeting space for supervised visits with children in out-of-home placement.
Until now, Wade was The Center's only employee. Last week, she hired Becky Barnhart, who worked earlier this year with displaced families as the interim director at the Daniel Pitino Shelter. Also, she has served as the director of Adrienne's House since October 2018.
"She will be a wonderful resource," Wade said.
Barnhart will work part-time at The Center as a community resource specialist.
Wade expects to hire a full-time employee in January to serve as a family outreach specialist.
Residents interested in enrolling in WIC on Thursday should bring proof of identity, proof of household income and proof of residence. Participants with Kentucky Medicaid may be able to use that for proof requirements.
For more information about The Center, call 270-684-3837 or email ContactUs@TheCenterODC.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
LINEUP ANNOUNCED FOR RESOURCE DAY AT THE CENTER
The Center's first resource day is set for 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday at the Cigar Factory Mall, 1100 Walnut St., Suite 218A.
The following programs and information will be available:
Community Assistance Programming — Audubon Area Community Services
Daviess County Community Access Project — Green River District Health Department
Employment resources — Kentucky Career Center
Go FAME and Tech-X — Owensboro Community & Technical College
GRITS Transportation — AACS
Healthy Access Nurturing Development Services — GRDHD
Head Start — AACS
Health benefit assistance — AACS
Housing — AACS
Low Income Home Energy Assistance — AACS
Mental health resources — RVBH
OCTC SkillTrain-GED — OCTC
Ready to Work — OCTC
Regional Chemical Dependency program — RVBH
WIC enrollment — GRDHD
